LED: Daktronics Brings Transparent LED to Retail Storefronts

The new see-through LED displays transform storefront windows into digital advertising space while preserving visibility and natural light.

Daktronics is expanding its digital signage portfolio with a new range of see-through LED window displays designed to help retailers turn storefront glass into digital advertising space without blocking views into their stores.

The displays target retail stores, convenience stores, quick-service restaurants, gas stations, and shopping centers, allowing businesses to replace static window posters with digital promotions that can be updated throughout the day. Installed on the inside of windows and facing outward, the semi-transparent displays preserve natural light while showing dynamic advertising and promotional content.

Transparent LED moves beyond flagship projects

Daktronics’ new displays are available in 55-inch and 70-inch portrait configurations and can be combined to create larger digital storefront installations. Content is managed through the company’s cloud-based Venus Control Suite, enabling operators to update messaging across individual locations or entire retail networks.

Once largely reserved for airports, shopping centers, and landmark venues, transparent LED technology is increasingly finding its way into everyday retail environments, where storefront windows can double as digital advertising assets without sacrificing visibility into the store.

Daktronics says the displays are intended to help retailers reduce printing costs while making it easier to promote limited-time offers, seasonal campaigns, and daypart messaging. By using existing storefront windows as digital canvases, businesses can update campaigns in real time without replacing printed graphics.