Digital Signage Supply Chains: Why “Made in …” Starts to Matter

Resilience and digital sovereignty are becoming strategic criteria for hardware and software selection. Integrators and vendors are forced to recalibrate their ecosystems – a process that is anything but trivial.

For almost two decades, digital signage has optimized scale, efficiency, and global sourcing. Displays and media players typically came from China or Southeast Asia, while software was developed in Western markets wherever engineering talent was available. The origin of technology is rarely featured in procurement decisions.

That era is ending. Geopolitical tensions, tariff regimes, and a growing political push to de-risk supply chains – particularly those linked to China – are fundamentally changing how digital signage infrastructure is evaluated.

Talking to manufacturers, integrators and end users alike, one message cuts across conversations: origin is no longer a neutral attribute. In a more regulated and geopolitically sensitive environment, digital signage is increasingly assessed through the lenses of resilience and digital sovereignty.

A deeper structural change

This shift is not driven by short-term crisis reactions or abstract political debates. It reflects a deeper structural change in how critical digital infrastructure – and digital signage increasingly qualifies as such – is defined and governed in Europe, North America, and beyond.

China itself mirrors this development. By formally defining digital signage as a strategic technology sector, Beijing pursues the same objective: securing supply chains for technologies with dual civil and military relevance. From digital signage networks to command-and-control centers, ProAV systems are now seen as part of national capability.

From cost efficiency to resilience

In security-sensitive verticals across the world, digital signage has quietly moved into domains where availability, manageability, and long-term operability matter far more than the lowest price.

This includes obvious use cases such as command-and-control and critical infrastructure, but also healthcare, defense, government, transportation – airports, rail and transit –, financial services, and enterprise environments.

In the majority of projects, however, price still dominates hardware decisions. Retail, QSR, stadiums, and most long-tail signage installations remain cost-driven. Yet even here, origin awareness is rising. For many buyers, it has become a soft factor – not decisive on its own but no longer ignored.

Western-dominated cloud

Software selection shows a different pattern. Operating systems and cloud infrastructure have always been dominated by Western providers, due to cultural and data security compliance. Nevertheless, the lack of credible non-Asian hardware alternatives leaves many integrators struggling to realign their portfolios.

For a growing number of end customers, resilience has become a formal requirement. This includes predictable supply chains, long-term component availability, and the ability to operate signage systems independently of sudden regulatory changes or trade disruptions.

The past years have exposed uncomfortable dependencies in certain geographies: components that became unavailable overnight, firmware that could no longer be maintained, or software platforms tied to jurisdictions outside customers’ regulatory control. These experiences now influence procurement strategies more fundamentally than temporary ‘crisis mode’ reactions ever did.

More in the invidis Yearbook

This is an excerpt from the invidis Yearbook 2026. To find out more about the implications for global hardware logistics and the bigger picture of industry normalization, read the whole article published in the invidis Yearbook (on page 18 International and page 16 Americas Edition). Download the e-book version of the yearbook right here!