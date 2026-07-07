A Watershed Moment for Digital Signage: Why 2026 Will Change Everything

In the latest invidis Yearbook 2026, Florian Rotberg describes five trends that will have a lasting impact on the digital signage market. After all, what was long considered a relatively stable growth industry must now adapt to constant disruption.

A multi-crisis is hitting the industry : Rising energy costs, unstable supply chains, trade conflicts, and geopolitical tensions are changing the operating environment for manufacturers, integrators, and software providers. Europe is feeling the effects particularly acutely: An oversupply of LCD and LED hardware is squeezing margins along the entire value chain.

: Rising energy costs, unstable supply chains, trade conflicts, and geopolitical tensions are changing the operating environment for manufacturers, integrators, and software providers. Europe is feeling the effects particularly acutely: An oversupply of LCD and LED hardware is squeezing margins along the entire value chain. China is expanding its dominance : Chinese corporations such as TCL, Hisense, and BOE are increasingly controlling the key production capacities for displays and LED technology. At the same time, the lines between manufacturers, OEMs, and brand providers are blurring. The balance of power in the global display industry is shifting permanently.

: Chinese corporations such as TCL, Hisense, and BOE are increasingly controlling the key production capacities for displays and LED technology. At the same time, the lines between manufacturers, OEMs, and brand providers are blurring. The balance of power in the global display industry is shifting permanently. AI is changing the rules of the game : The global AI boom has turned memory modules and computing power into strategic resources. The result: rising hardware prices and new challenges for project cost estimates.

: The global AI boom has turned memory modules and computing power into strategic resources. The result: rising hardware prices and new challenges for project cost estimates. SaaS under Pressure, Integrators in transition : As AI agents challenge traditional software models, digital signage platforms are also facing pressure to change. At the same time, large IT service providers are gaining market share as global rollouts, lifecycle management, and financing become increasingly important.

: As AI agents challenge traditional software models, digital signage platforms are also facing pressure to change. At the same time, large IT service providers are gaining market share as global rollouts, lifecycle management, and financing become increasingly important. Resilience is becoming a critical success factor: Despite all the challenges, demand for digital signage continues to grow. But the industry has matured: margins are shrinking, complexity is rising, and external shocks are part of everyday life. In the future, it won’t be the most optimistic companies that succeed, but the most resilient ones.

To learn how these five trends will shape the industry in the coming years, which risks integrators and manufacturers are underestimating, and why invidis speaks of a true “turning point” for digital signage, read the full article in the current invidis Yearbook 2026. Download your copy from our Downloads section!