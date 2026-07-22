Panasonic and Hive: New Projection Technology for Qatar’s National Museum

The National Museum of Qatar has upgraded its immersive projection system across ten galleries. Take a look at the results in the photo gallery below.

The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) in Doha has upgraded its immersive projection technology, installing 128 Panasonic PT-RQ25K laser projectors alongside more than 170 Hive Media Engines. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel, the museum is known for its desert-rose-inspired architecture.

The new system covers projection mapping and synchronized playback across ten galleries. Hive’s technology is integrated directly into the projectors via the SDM slot, eliminating the need for external media servers.

The project was carried out together with Secuoya QFC and BGL Audiovisual. The new projectors deliver 20,000 lumens, roughly double the brightness of the outgoing PT-RQ13K models — a boost Panasonic says also improves energy efficiency and extends the installation’s lifespan.

See the modernized NMOQ in the gallery below.