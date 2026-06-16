Poppulo: “We Meet the Needs from SMB to Enterprise”

Denver | With Infocomm just days away from opening in Las Vegas, the digital signage industry is gearing up for one of its key annual events. At its headquarters in Denver, Poppulo is already setting the tone: following recent acquisitions, the company is reshaping its positioning in the global signage and enterprise communications market.

At Infocomm, Poppulo and Reach will present a joint presence for the first time – backed by a significantly expanded booth. The message is clear. “The new Poppulo can meet the needs from the SMB to global enterprise,” says John Schweikert, GM Digital Signage at Poppulo. The message is not that one product will serve every customer, but that Poppulo now has a portfolio designed for different levels of complexity — from fast, flexible deployments to highly governed global enterprise networks. With a combined installed base of more than 600,000 licenses across 10,000 clients, the company has emerged as one of the largest players in the global digital signage market.

Two digital signage platforms – one strategy

The current product setup reflects a dual approach. Reach is designed for speed and flexibility: customers can be up and running on the same day, with a platform that adapts easily across verticals and workflows. Poppulo Digital Signage, on the other hand, addresses the needs of large enterprises, focusing on scalability, governance, security, integrations, and complex deployments.

For now, both solutions remain separate technology stacks. However, integration is clearly on the roadmap. The strategy is not to force customers onto a single product path, but to preserve the strengths of each platform while converging shared services, backend capabilities, and innovation over time.

Poppulo at Infocomm 2026

At Infocomm 2026, Poppulo is doubling down on AI-driven innovation. A key highlight is the launch of a new Analyze Agent, designed to deliver deeper insights and automation within enterprise communication ecosystems. Positioned as a future core layer in orchestrated IT environments, Poppulo aims to make AI a core orchestration layer within enterprise communications and digital signage workflows, integrated with existing enterprise systems.

Another notable development is the full integration of Canva. Users can leverage Canva as a content composer, with assets stored in the Canva cloud and connected to Poppulo via MCP – streamlining content creation and distribution workflows.

Despite the strong AI focus, flexibility remains central: customers can choose to disable AI features entirely or integrate their own preferred AI platforms, ensuring full control over data and processes.

Toward a channel-first software model

A key strategic shift is underway within the organization: Poppulo is increasingly focusing on becoming a channel-first, software-centric digital signage provider.

“Our real focus is repositioning Poppulo to be channel-first and partner-friendly,” Schweikert explains. This marks a significant departure from the company’s earlier years under the Four Winds Interactive brand, when enterprise digital signage required heavy direct involvement. “We had to do everything ourselves,” he recalls.

The market has evolved since then. Today’s channel partners are far more capable of delivering complex projects, and Poppulo has adapted accordingly. The platform has been optimized to simplify deployments for partners, supporting faster rollouts and reducing technical barriers.

The results are already visible. In 2026, the company has secured its first large six-figure USD ARR deals through major channel partners – an indicator that the new go-to-market model is gaining traction.

With more than 500 employees and offices spanning the USA, Ireland, India, Japan, and Dubai, Poppulo is positioning itself as a truly global software vendor rather than a traditional systems integrator. “We want to be a software-first vendor,” Schweikert emphasizes.

Two pillars: communication and signage

While digital signage is in the DNA of Poppulo, the company’s broader vision is built on two complementary business pillars. On one side sits employee communications, strengthened by recent acquisitions such as Sociabble. On the other sits a dedicated digital signage business serving enterprise, mid-market, and vertical-specific use cases.

“We have two sides of the business: employee communication experience and the digital signage business unit,” says Schweikert. Together, they form a comprehensive platform for enterprise engagement – covering intranet, mobile, email, and digital signage.

This distinction is important: while employee communications and digital signage increasingly intersect, Poppulo’s digital signage business is not limited to employee communications. It also supports customer-facing, operational, workplace, hospitality, retail, and mission-critical signage use cases.

This integrated approach reflects a growing convergence between internal communications and visual workplace technologies. Companies are increasingly looking for unified platforms to engage employees across multiple touchpoints, and Poppulo aims to be a central provider in this space.

Strong position in key verticals

While employee communications are a core focus, Poppulo’s digital signage business extends well beyond internal use cases. Hospitality and retail remain key vertical markets, where the company holds a leading market position.

One standout segment is the casino industry. Poppulo has established itself as the leading digital signage provider for casinos worldwide, delivering solutions to major operators in Las Vegas, Macao, and across tribal gaming locations in North America. Just this week, the company secured another major casino client in the ASEAN region.

Combined offering

At Infocomm 2026 Poppulo is entering the show with a clear narrative: scale through integration, growth through the channel, and expansion across both enterprise communications and digital signage.

The debut of the combined Poppulo-Reach offering in Las Vegas will be an important milestone. For the market, it signals the emergence of a vendor aiming to cover the full spectrum – from simple SMB deployments to global enterprise ecosystems.

The broader message is that Poppulo is not positioning digital signage as a secondary channel within employee communications. Rather, the company is building around two complementary strengths: a dedicated digital signage business with deep vertical expertise, and an employee communications platform designed to reach and engage people across every workplace touchpoint.