An aggregated global study found programmatic DooH accounted for 7 percent of worldwide DooH spending in 2025. The Americas led adoption, while APAC showed the largest growth potential.
DooH: WOO Study Reveals $1.4 Billion Global Programmatic DooH Market
The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) has released what it describes as the first independently aggregated global measure of programmatic digital out-of-home advertising spend, estimating worldwide revenue at $1.4 billion (all figures US$) in 2025.
The study, unveiled at the WOO Annual Congress in London, found that Programmatic DooH represented approximately 7 percent of total global DooH expenditure last year. Data was supplied confidentially by 11 participating supply-side platforms (SSPs) and aggregated by PWC under a common reporting framework.
Regionally, the Americas recorded the highest level of programmatic adoption, with Programmatic DooH accounting for 14.2 percent of total DooH spending and generating $670 million in revenue. EMEA followed with 9.4 percent penetration and $521 million in spend. APAC, despite being the world’s largest DooH market by overall expenditure, recorded only 1.7 percent programmatic penetration, equivalent to $149 million, highlighting room for future growth.
Adressing the gap
The report also examined buying channels. OoH-focused demand-side platforms accounted for 65.5 percent of global Programmatic DooH spend, or $877 million, while omnichannel platforms such as Google DV360 and The Trade Desk accounted for the remaining 34.5 percent, or $463 million. WOO said the figures demonstrate growing interest from mainstream digital advertisers in incorporating out-of-home inventory into broader media campaigns.
According to WOO, the study addresses a longstanding gap in the industry by providing a consistent global benchmark for programmatic spending. Future editions are expected to include country-level data, advertiser category breakdowns and more frequent reporting.
Participating SSPs included Broadsign, DAX, Hivestack, Moving Walls, Place Exchange, Ströer, Vistar Media and Viooh, among others.