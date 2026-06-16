DooH: WOO Study Reveals $1.4 Billion Global Programmatic DooH Market

An aggregated global study found programmatic DooH accounted for 7 percent of worldwide DooH spending in 2025. The Americas led adoption, while APAC showed the largest growth potential.

The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) has released what it describes as the first independently aggregated global measure of programmatic digital out-of-home advertising spend, estimating worldwide revenue at $1.4 billion (all figures US$) in 2025.

The study, unveiled at the WOO Annual Congress in London, found that Programmatic DooH represented approximately 7 percent of total global DooH expenditure last year. Data was supplied confidentially by 11 participating supply-side platforms (SSPs) and aggregated by PWC under a common reporting framework.

Regionally, the Americas recorded the highest level of programmatic adoption, with Programmatic DooH accounting for 14.2 percent of total DooH spending and generating $670 million in revenue. EMEA followed with 9.4 percent penetration and $521 million in spend. APAC, despite being the world’s largest DooH market by overall expenditure, recorded only 1.7 percent programmatic penetration, equivalent to $149 million, highlighting room for future growth.

Adressing the gap

The report also examined buying channels. OoH-focused demand-side platforms accounted for 65.5 percent of global Programmatic DooH spend, or $877 million, while omnichannel platforms such as Google DV360 and The Trade Desk accounted for the remaining 34.5 percent, or $463 million. WOO said the figures demonstrate growing interest from mainstream digital advertisers in incorporating out-of-home inventory into broader media campaigns.

According to WOO, the study addresses a longstanding gap in the industry by providing a consistent global benchmark for programmatic spending. Future editions are expected to include country-level data, advertiser category breakdowns and more frequent reporting.

Participating SSPs included Broadsign, DAX, Hivestack, Moving Walls, Place Exchange, Ströer, Vistar Media and Viooh, among others.