Infocomm 2026: Countdown to Vegas

Infocomm 2026 is ready to open its doors - this time in a refreshed setting. Following extensive upgrades, the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) presents itself in a new light, with Infocomm taking over the North and Central Halls. With outside temperatures climbing to a scorching 43°C (110°F), the show floor is not just the place to be professionally - but practically as well.

The show layout is clearly structured: work in the Central Hall, play in the North Hall, and learn in the West Hall. For visitors claiming there’s little innovation left to explore, a quick look at the interactive hall plan tells a different story. Infocomm 2026 hosts a remarkable 93 digital signage software vendors – 78 of them concentrated in the Central Hall alone. From an invidis perspective, not all qualify as true ISVs, yet the breadth of offerings underlines the continued dynamism of the ecosystem.

Night shot of Infocomm 26 at LVCC (Image: invidis)

On the hardware side, the absence of major brands like Samsung and Sharp is notable – but hardly impactful. More than 140 display manufacturers are present in Las Vegas, complemented by around 120 LED vendors. The scale of the event remains impressive, with over 800 exhibitors and more than 30,000 expected attendees, reaffirming Infocomm’s role as the most vital global platform for the pro AV and digital signage industries.