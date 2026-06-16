From new CEOs to fresh sales people: A trade show like Infocomm is the perfect opportunity to present new appointments to the industry.
Las Vegas: The New Faces on the Infocomm Block
As every seasoned trade show veteran will tell you, the most important aspect of these shows is the face-to-face communication. See and to be seen. Talk and being talked to. So it is no wonder that Infocomm is used for the “presentation” of new appointments – whether they are new to the industry or just to the company.
Here is a little overview of new faces – in no particuarly order – that will walk the aisles of Infocomm – or will be ready at the company’s booth.
Editorial Caveat: Surely this is just the tip of the iceberg. So if you also have new, important hires being at Infocomm the first time, write us at redaktion@invidis.com, and we will compile a second “faces” article on a special newsletter tomorrow (the editorial team has the last saying about the definition of “important”). Deadline is tomorrow 4am Vegas Time.
- Korbyt will be at the show with its new CEO, Andrew Robson. Read more about this appointment in this invidis news. The booth of Korbyt is C5371.
- Brompton Technology hired Andrew Beaudet as new Head of Sales for the Americas Region. He will be at Infocomm with its team.
- One appointment related to us – in Germany, we write about news like that “with one crying and one laughing eye”: Antonia Hamberger left invidis to do European Business Development for Bluefin, which has the booth C9607.
- Infocomm 2026 marks one of the first major industry events for James Salter in his new role as Vice President of Vendor Marketing for North American distributor Almo Pro AV at booth C7636.
- Elysium LED comes with four new hires that support founder and president Kirt Yanke: Angela Coster, Mark Miller, Kit Shugrue, and Scott Oranen. They won’t have a booth at Infocomm, but offer demos at a private suite at Resorts World, Las Vegas.
- Tom Keefe is new Director of Sales DV-LED North America for PPDS, which is located on booth C9000.