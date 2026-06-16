Las Vegas: The New Faces on the Infocomm Block

From new CEOs to fresh sales people: A trade show like Infocomm is the perfect opportunity to present new appointments to the industry.

As every seasoned trade show veteran will tell you, the most important aspect of these shows is the face-to-face communication. See and to be seen. Talk and being talked to. So it is no wonder that Infocomm is used for the “presentation” of new appointments – whether they are new to the industry or just to the company.

Here is a little overview of new faces – in no particuarly order – that will walk the aisles of Infocomm – or will be ready at the company’s booth.

Editorial Caveat: Surely this is just the tip of the iceberg. So if you also have new, important hires being at Infocomm the first time, write us at redaktion@invidis.com, and we will compile a second “faces” article on a special newsletter tomorrow (the editorial team has the last saying about the definition of “important”). Deadline is tomorrow 4am Vegas Time.