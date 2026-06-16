Infocomm 2026: Planar Unveils New MIP LED Architecture

Planar introduces Everpixel and Trumicro, two LED technologies designed to push fine-pixel display performance beyond COB.

Planar has introduced two proprietary LED technologies designed to advance fine-pixel LED display performance, with both making their public debut at Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas.

The new technologies, Planar EverPixel and Planar TruMicro, are built around a MicroLED-in-Package architecture and are designed to improve reliability, efficiency, viewing angles, and pixel density in next-generation LED displays.

Beyond COB

According to Planar, EverPixel eliminates the LED substrate and reduces the number of parts, processes and components required in manufacturing. The technology also doubles the number of red, green, and blue subpixels, creating built-in redundancy intended to reduce the risk of visible pixel outages.

The design solders the chip electrode directly to the LED package, avoiding the wire-bonding risks associated with traditional gold or copper connections. The company also points to five-sided light output, which it says improves light efficiency and supports wider viewing angles without color distortion or dimming.

Smaller Subpixels

TruMicro uses RGB MicroLED subpixels as small as 20 micrometers. By reducing subpixel size and positioning them more tightly together, Planar says the technology improves color mixing and reduces color separation and color shift.

Together, EverPixel and TruMicro use substrate-free, common-cathode RGB flip chips mounted via mass-transfer soldering. The chip offset can be controlled to within two micrometers, enabling tighter subpixel spacing and higher-resolution image quality. The combined technologies can support pixel pitches smaller than 0.4 millimeters.

Planar will demonstrate the technologies at Infocomm 2026, at booth C7258, as part of a new product line that uses this architecture.