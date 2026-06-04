DooH: Loop TV Relaunches Under New Ownership

Former high-flyer Loop Media, once valued at around USD 4 billion, has re-emerged following its asset liquidation in 2025. The company’s original founder and CEO has reacquired the core assets and relaunched the business under the Loop TV brand. The new, independent Loop TV starts with a network of around 5,000 screens, primarily located in bars and restaurants, and builds on technology provided by gaming-focused sister company VIP Play.

After completing the acquisition of the former Loop Media assets, Loop TV has established a new operating structure under fresh leadership. While the overall DooH strategy remains unchanged – focusing on venue-based media – the company aims to execute it on a modernized platform with enhanced advertising solutions, particularly for local businesses.

Loop Media was originally positioned as a disruptor in the DooH market, aiming to monetize existing TV screens in bars and restaurants. (External Analysis) While the business model failed in its first iteration, investors continue to see strong underlying potential. The company is now being relaunched as Loop TV – this time with a new technology stack and an entirely new management team.

Technology and strategic backing

Loop TV will leverage technology, commercialization, and operational support from affiliated companies Fuzebox.AI and VIP Play. The latter is a major operator in sports betting and sportsbook platforms.

The partnership is expected to accelerate product development, modernize the platform, and strengthen engagement with both advertisers and venue partners.

Nationwide venue-based network

The company’s DooH footprint spans more than 5,000 locations across the United States, including bars, restaurants, gyms, hotels, retail environments, healthcare waiting rooms, and educational institutions.

The network generates millions of monthly impressions, targeting audiences in hospitality, retail, healthcare, education, and entertainment settings.

New leadership team

Loop TV has installed a completely new senior leadership team to drive its turnaround and future growth.

Les Ottolenghi has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. He brings extensive experience in enterprise technology, digital media, and large-scale platform transformation across the gaming, hospitality, and technology sectors.

Jolene Sherman joins as Head of Growth, adding expertise in media, adtech, and revenue operations. She will focus on shaping the company’s growth strategy, partner value proposition, and go-to-market approach.

2026 priorities: platform and growth

For 2026, Loop TV has defined a clear set of operational priorities:

Platform modernization

Enhanced venue engagement tools

Expansion of the advertising network

Operational intelligence through automation and data-driven optimization

The company aims to rebuild on a stronger technological foundation and a more efficient operating model. The focus is on scalability for venue partners and advertisers, while improving overall network performance and monetization.