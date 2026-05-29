Hisense: LG Sale Rumours Highlight Industry Consolidation

Reports of a potential sale of LG’s TV business to Hisense triggered intense speculation across the industry – but the company firmly denies any negotiations. Even so, the rumours highlight growing consolidation pressure and shifting power dynamics in the global display market.

According to a news report by Korean outlet EBN, executives from LG and Hisense were said to have met during a recent visit to Beijing to discuss a possible transaction. LG responded swiftly, denying any discussions regarding restructuring plans or a divestment of its TV and digital signage operations.

Market rumours fuel industry debate

Despite the official denial, the report has reignited debate about the future of LG’s display-related businesses. The story spread rapidly across the industry, reflecting both the strategic importance of LG’s TV division and the broader structural shifts within the global display market.

At first glance, the scenario is not entirely implausible. Following the recent move of TCL to take a majority stake in Sony’s TV business (effective April 2027), further consolidation involving major Asian players no longer seems out of reach. A combination of Hisense and LG’s TV operations would significantly reshape the competitive landscape.

For now, however, LG’s display-related activities remain unchanged. The company continues to operate its TV and digital signage business within its Media and Entertainment Solutions division, while LG Display remains an independent entity.

Margin pressure across the TV business

One of the key drivers behind recurring speculation is the low profitability of the global TV market. LG’s Media and Entertainment Solutions division is reported to have delivered operating margins of just 1–2%, highlighting the structural challenges faced by even premium manufacturers.

At the same time, Chinese vendors such as Hisense and TCL continue to expand aggressively. Leveraging scale, competitive pricing, and increasing technological maturity – particularly in Mini LED backlite and large-format displays – they are steadily gaining global market share.

For Hisense, an acquisition of LG’s TV division would represent a major strategic leap. The company has already transitioned from a budget-focused brand to a credible player in the premium segment, supported by strong global marketing and product innovation.

Industry consolidation gaining momentum

Even if the LG–Hisense rumours have been denied, they fit into a broader pattern of consolidation across the display industry. Potential deals and restructuring discussions have become more frequent in recent years.

Examples include ongoing discussions involving BOE and TPV around Philips brand rights, as well as Panasonic’s attempted sale of its ProAV division, which was ultimately called off at short notice. These developments underline a key reality: nothing appears off the table in a market under sustained margin pressure.

Shift in global market power

At a macro level, the display industry is undergoing a geographical shift in power. Leadership is gradually moving away from traditional strongholds in Japan, Taiwan and Korea towards mainland China, where manufacturers benefit from scale advantages, state support, and increasingly competitive technologies.

For the digital signage sector, this evolution has direct implications. Displays remain the core hardware foundation of signage networks, but the strategic focus is shifting towards new technologies such as LED, ePaper and emerging display formats.

invidis analysis: rumours reflect structural pressure

Even though LG has clearly rejected any sale discussions, the intensity of the market reaction reveals underlying tensions in the display industry. Low margins, rising competition from China, and ongoing consolidation create an environment where strategic restructuring scenarios appear increasingly realistic.

For LG, the TV business remains a cornerstone of its brand and global presence. However, the economic pressure on the segment raises questions about its long-term positioning.

For the industry as a whole, the takeaway is clear: consolidation will continue, and the balance of power is shifting. Whether through acquisitions, partnerships or gradual market share shifts, the next phase of the display market will be defined less by individual brands and more by scale, efficiency, and technology leadership.