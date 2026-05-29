Tisensi: “Nobody Does E-Paper in a Proper Way”

Krakow-based Tisensi is not a display manufacturer in a traditional sense. Founded in 2023, the company pursues a sustainabilty-first approach across the entire product stack with e-paper efficent power-consumption only at the starting point.

Also the design frames are manufactured from circular materials, and the system as a whole is engineered for end-of-life recovery from the ground up. Built around this philosophy, Tisensi develops complete hardware ecosystems – integrating display, customizable design frame in colorful varations, and a tool-free mounting system. “The idea is that we want to offer identity, but in a sustainable way”, says Borys Strączek, CEO of Tisensi.

Frame Made out of Recycable Material

Starting with the materials, the frames available in dozens of colors are made from composite materials derived from otherwise non-recycable aluminium and plastic waste.

The mounting system supports portrait, landscape, and hanging configurations with no tools required. In a modular and flexible setup, individual components can be swapped out and reconfigured – making the system adaptable to changing installation needs without replacing the entire unit.

The sustainable approach of Tisensi fits a broader market shift. E Ink, the leading e-paper panel supplier, is ramping up investment in large-format displays amid growing demand for energy-efficient alternatives to conventional digital signage, planning to spend between 157 and 251 million USD this year to expand production capacity.

Rollout in a Slovenian Bank

Yet, major rollouts in Europe remain rare. “The technology is still niche and nobody does e-paper in a proper way,” says Borys Strrączek. Tisensi is positioning itself to fill exactly that gap – with a rollout already completed for a bank network in Slovenia, and ambitions well beyond Eastern Europe. “We are looking for strong partnerships,” Strączek added.

Beyond banking, Strączek sees strong potential across a range of verticals. Museums and airports stand out as natural fits, where cable-free, low-maintenance wayfinding and information displays address longstanding installation challenges. Corporate environments are another target, where Tisensi’s customizable frame designs offer a way to integrate digital signage into branded interior concepts without sacrificing sustainability credentials.