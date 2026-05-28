OoH: LA Union Station Launches First Formal Advertising Program

Outfront Media is adding Los Angeles Union Station to its transit media network, with new digital and experiential inventory tied to FIFA World Cup 2026.

Outfront Media has launched the first formal advertising and experiential program at Los Angeles Union Station, adding the historic transit hub to its U.S. transit media portfolio.

The program includes interior, exterior and full-station takeover opportunities, with large-format digital networks planned throughout the passenger journey. Outfront says the station has 14.8 million annual passenger movements across Metrolink, Metro Rail, Amtrak, bus, and regional transit services.

Union Station has also been named an official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone for FIFA World Cup 2026. Matches will be streamed live across digital displays at the station, creating new opportunities for brands to connect with fans and travelers during the tournament.

The Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, which leads the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, is the first advertiser to launch at the station. Its campaign is rolling out across high-impact placements, welcoming residents and visitors ahead of the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Michael Wells, SVP, Asset Development & Brand Integration at Outfront, says Union Station is a cultural and architectural centerpiece of Los Angeles and offers brands a way to connect with millions of people in real-world moments.

Los Angeles Union Station opened in 1939 and remains one of the city’s most recognizable transportation landmarks.