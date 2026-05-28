Events: Fox, Cosm Bring Fifa World Cup to Shared-Reality Venues

Fox Sports and Cosm will bring immersive Fifa World Cup coverage to shared-reality venues in three U.S. cities.

Cosm will show 40 Fifa World Cup 2026 matches at its shared-reality venues in Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta through a new partnership with Fox Sports.

The matches will be shown inside Cosm’s LED dome environments, which use 87-foot-diameter, 12K+ displays to create an immersive viewing experience designed to make fans feel closer to the action. The schedule includes 11 group-stage matches, all three U.S. men’s national team games, the tournament opener in Mexico City and the final in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cosm says the agreement extends its work with Fox Sports, following previous shared-reality productions for major sports events. The company’s venues combine large-format LED display technology, spatial audio and live sports production to create a hybrid between a stadium experience and a premium watch party.

The Fifa World Cup 2026 will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Fox holding U.S. English-language broadcast rights. For Cosm, the tournament adds another major global sports property to a venue model built around immersive live event viewing.