Ströer: Boardroom Shake-Up After Co-CEO Exit

With an earlier-than-expected exit of Co-CEO Christian Schmalzl and a sweeping board realignment, Ströer founder Udo Müller is tightening control at the top as the company pushes toward a faster, more platform-driven future.

Ströer has announced a significant restructuring of its Management Board, marked by the early departure of Co-CEO Christian Schmalzl, who stepped down from his mandate on March 31, 2026. Schmalzl had originally been expected to remain in office until 2028.

The German out-of-home (OOH) market leader cites a simplification of its executive structure as the driver behind the leadership changes. In line with this objective, Ströer is abandoning its co-CEO model and expanding the role of Chief Financial Officer into a combined CFO/COO position.

Founder Udo Müller will lead the company as sole CEO going forward. He will be responsible for both the operational core of the business and its strategic development during what Ströer describes as a key transformation phase. The company said the changes are intended to bring decision-making and execution closer together, accelerate internal processes, and support its transition toward a more platform-oriented business model, while further strengthening its core advertising and media operations.

“After several successful years with a co-CEO structure, we are bringing responsibilities on the Management Board back together more closely,” Müller said. “With the new structure, we are creating the conditions to steer Ströer more quickly, more focused, and more effectively in the next phase of its development.”

In a further personnel change, CFO Henning Gieseke will leave the company on June 4, 2026. Ströer is currently in the process of appointing a successor who will take on the consolidated CFO/COO role. The expanded position will integrate financial oversight with operational responsibility, including the development of the company’s operating model as well as its process and systems architecture.

To strengthen its finance organisation, Ströer is also introducing a new Group Finance Director role. Bastian Keller, previously Head of Controlling, will assume the position.

The company thanked both Schmalzl and Gieseke for their contributions, noting their role in shaping Ströer’s development in recent years.