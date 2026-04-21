DSS 2026: Opening Keynote and Orchestration Spotlight on “NextGen Signage”

AI, data, and convergence are redefining digital signage. At The Digital Signage Summit (DSS) Europe 2026, the opening keynote explores who will control the orchestration layer in the NextGen era.

The Digital Signage Summit (DSS) 2026 will kick off on May 20–21 at the Hilton Munich Airport with a forward-looking keynote and an in-depth orchestration spotlight, setting the tone for this year’s central theme: NextGen Signage – the fundamental re-calibration of the global digital signage sector.

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Setting the Stage: What is NextGen Signage?

In the opening keynote, Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker will outline a fundamental shift currently reshaping the industry: digital signage is no longer a standalone platform.

Instead, the sector is entering a new phase where:

The boundaries between signage and other communication channels are dissolving

AI and data are becoming the connective tissue across all platforms

Stefan Schieker, invidis Managing Partner (Image: invidis)

This convergence is transforming how organizations design and operate their communication ecosystems. The result is a significantly more user-friendly experience, enabling consistency across channels with far less complexity.

Yet, alongside these opportunities comes a critical strategic question: Who controls the orchestration layer?

As signage becomes increasingly integrated, the debate intensifies – will it evolve into just another feature within a broader ecosystem, or will it emerge as the central interface for digital communication?

DSS 2025 impressions (Image: invidis)

The Orchestration Spotlight

Building directly on the keynote, Rotberg and Schieker will transition into the Orchestration Spotlight, bringing a group of industry experts onto the stage to explore how this transformation plays out in practice.

This interactive session will examine how orchestration spans the entire signage value chain, including: platforms and software ecosystems, data integration and AI-driven decision-making, hardware infrastructure, and operational workflows.

The spotlight will showcase how leading organizations are already implementing seamless orchestration – connecting content, systems, and real-time data into cohesive and scalable networks.

Some of the speakers include:

Peter Critchley, UK CEO – Trison

Jeffrey Weitzman, CEO – Navori

Mauro Inzerillo, Group CIO – M-Cube Spa

Michael Shoham, CEO – Radix

Brian Selman, VP North America – SignageOS

Magdalena Bogatinovska, Customer Success Manager – Visionect/Joan

Raimund Bau, CEO – Verve

Jan Schoenmakers, Managing Director – Hase & Igel

Stephen Glancey, Digital Experience Practice Leader – Diversified

Johan Lind, CEO – Vertiseit

Jeffrey Weitzman, CEO at Navori (Image: invidis) Steve Glancey, Digital Experience Practice Leader at Diversified (Image: Diversified) Johan Lind, CEO at Vertiseit (Image: invidis)

A Defining Moment for the Industry

With its focus on convergence, AI, and control layers, the opening of DSS Europe 2026 positions NextGen Signage not just as a trend, but as a defining shift for the entire industry.

The keynote and orchestration spotlight promise to deliver both strategic perspective and practical guidance – setting the agenda for two days of discussion, innovation, and networking in Munich.

Watch this video for impressions of last year’s DSS: