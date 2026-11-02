ISE: Spark 2027 Expands With Immersive Experiences

The two-day creative technology event moves to Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc, with more than 2,500 square meters of exhibition space, two conference stages and immersive installations.

Spark, the creative technology event introduced alongside Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) earlier this year, is expanding for its second edition, scheduled for February 3–4, 2027, in Barcelona.

The event will move to Hall 8 at Fira de Barcelona’s Montjuïc venue, offering more than 2,500 square meters (approximately 27,000 square feet) of exhibition space, two conference stages and several immersive experiences.

Spark debuted in 2026 with 2,086 visitors from 79 countries, representing 1,400 companies. According to organizer Integrated Systems Events, 39 percent of attendees held senior decision-making positions.

The 2027 edition will operate under the theme “The Art of And,” exploring how creative disciplines and technology intersect in content production, entertainment and immersive storytelling.

Two stages, different approaches

The conference program will be divided between Spark Arena, a paid stage featuring discussions about creativity, content and emerging technologies, and Spark Forum, a free-to-attend stage focusing on practical applications and collaboration across creative disciplines.

Confirmed speakers include Simon Lachance, technical director at Cirque du Soleil; BAFTA-winning lighting designer Tim Routledge; Manuel Gómez Zotano, director of systems and innovation at RTVE; and Anna Diaz Ortuño, co-founder and creative director of Hamill Industries.

Immersive installations return

Several immersive experiences will also be featured on the exhibition floor.

Lab of Tomorrow, the entertainment innovation arm of Tomorrowland, returns for a second year, offering technology developers and creative professionals opportunities to test new ideas and applications.

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Sol Garden, an immersive art installation exploring natural phenomena through projection, sound and visual storytelling, is being developed with Artdott and creative lead Reuko. Barco, Ross Video and Intorno Labs are contributing technology to the installation.

The Immersive Pavilion will feature hands-on extended reality (XR) demonstrations and world premieres presented by Immensiva and Espronceda.

Spark will run alongside ISE 2027, which takes place February 2–5 at Fira Gran Via.