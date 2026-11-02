Market Research: North American Display Sales Rebound As LED Gains Ground

PMA Research reports a 35 percent year-over-year increase in ProAV dealer display sales in September, while all-in-one LED unit sales through distributors climbed 45 percent.

Sales of large-format displays rebounded in September following a late-summer slowdown, with both ProAV dealers and AV/IT distributors reporting improved results, according to the latest figures from PMA Research.

The company’s monthly tracking reports, covering displays measuring 32 inches and larger, show that unit sales through North American Pro AV dealers increased 16 percent compared with August and 35% year over year.

For the first nine months of 2026, dealer unit sales were up 11 percent compared with the same period last year.

Lower display prices helped stimulate demand, although the resulting revenue growth did not keep pace with the increase in units sold.

Consumer displays gain ground

One interesting finding was that September’s best-selling model among ProAV dealers was a 50-inch consumer television rather than a commercial display.

PMA Research says this points to dealers increasingly serving light-commercial and residential markets to supplement their traditional Pro AV business.

The distribution channel also showed signs of recovery. Sales of large-format flat panels increased by single-digit percentages in both units and revenue compared with August, reversing several months of relatively flat performance.

Consumer displays contributed to the improvement, with 65-inch screens emerging as the most popular size among distributors. Lower average selling prices likely helped drive the increase.

Meanwhile, sales of desktop monitors measuring 32 inches and larger rose 12% both month over month and year over year.

All-in-One LED sales climb 45%

Professional displays also recorded gains through the distribution channel, with unit sales and revenue increasing by single-digit percentages compared with August.

All-in-one direct-view LED technology was the standout. Unit sales in this category jumped 45% compared with September 2025, making it one of the report’s strongest-performing segments.

The figures suggest that demand for integrated LED solutions continues to grow, even as falling prices put pressure on revenue growth elsewhere in the display market.

PMA Research, which became part of Apogee Insight earlier this year, publishes monthly sell-through reports tracking display sales through leading US ProAV dealers, systems integrators, and AV/IT distributors.