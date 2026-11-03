3D Signage Handbook: The Ultimate Guide For 3D Effect Displays

Everything you need to know about 3D displays: The invidis 3D Signage Handbook explores the technologies for bringing 3D to the screen. From Samsung Spatial Signage to HP Dimension with Google Beam.

After years of hype and limited commercial success, glasses-free 3D is back on the digital signage industry’s agenda. New display technologies, AI-powered content creation, and a growing ecosystem of vendors are lowering barriers that once restricted 3D installations to niche applications.

The new invidis 3D Signage Handbook explores how the technology has evolved from anamorphic effects, Pepper’s Ghost installations, and so-called holograms to advanced autostereoscopic, light-field, and volumetric displays. It also examines the role of AI in simplifying 3D content production and enabling interactive experiences, digital humans, and spatial communication.

Rather than focusing solely on visual spectacle, the handbook highlights practical applications in retail, Digital-out-of-Home, healthcare, education, industry, and enterprise collaboration. Featured solutions include Hypervsn, Proto, Samsung Spatial Display, Sony Spatial Reality Display, Google Beam with HP Dimension, and Ameria’s touch-free interaction platform.

The result is a practical guide to the opportunities, limitations, and business potential of the next generation of spatial visual communication. Learn more on our landing page or get your copy right away in our download section!