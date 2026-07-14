ISE 2027: Spark To Expand Next Year After Successful Debut

Spark, the creative production event launched at ISE 2026, will move to a larger venue next year following what organizers described as a successful inaugural edition.

Spark will relocate to Fira Montjuïc for its second edition in February 2027 as organizers expand the program following its debut.

Powered by Samsung, the event brought together creators, broadcasters, brands, agencies and production specialists to explore emerging production workflows across broadcast, live events, immersive media and gaming.

Spark featured four partner activations, 30 conference sessions and 63 speakers, including representatives from Netflix, 0207 Def Jam and talent management company Arcade Media.

Production technologies on display

Samsung showcased its The Wall for Virtual Production LED display as the event’s headline sponsor, while Mo-Sys, 3Cat and Lab of Tomorrow demonstrated virtual production, immersive installations and interactive experiences.

Conference sessions examined topics including artificial intelligence, virtual production, immersive media and evolving production workflows as creative and technical teams explored new approaches to content creation.

Larger event planned

According to ISE, Spark was created in response to growing convergence between creative production and technology, bringing together professionals from content creation, production and AV.

“Spark proved there is clear demand for a space where creative industries and production technology meet earlier in the production lifecycle, where formats are defined, commissioning decisions are shaped, and production models are established,” said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events.

The move to Fira Montjuïc will allow for a broader conference program, larger installations and additional immersive experiences.

The next edition of Spark will take place February 3-4, 2027, in Barcelona.