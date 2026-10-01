ISE 2027: Registration Opens

Registration for the industry's largest trade show is underway. The theme of ISE 2027 is "When Worlds Unite." invidis readers get free tickets.

The pro AV and digital signage industry will gather in Barcelona again for ISE 2027 from Feb. 2-5, 2027. Registration for the show is now open.

Fira Gran Via remains the main venue, but the show keeps growing. In addition to the main site, ISE will host the Spark conference at the historic Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc grounds nearby. The venue will also be home to Edtech Congress, which is part of ISE for the first time.

Get to ISE 2027 With invidis invidis readers benefit: Register for ISE 2027 today with the code ise2027invidis to receive a free ticket. Register here.

“When Worlds Unite” is the theme of ISE 2027. It reflects how pro AV, IT, broadcast, live events, smart buildings and education continue to converge.

“When Worlds Unite is about the moment we are in, when boundaries are disappearing and new connections are creating new possibilities,” said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events.

The show has been growing for years: ISE 2026 drew a record 92,170 visitors.