ISE 2027: Projection Mapping Artists Lemercier And Bibasse to Keynote Spark

The French artistic duo will discuss the intersection of art and technology in Barcelona, a fewe days after presenting a new projection mapping installation on Gaudí's Casa Batlló.

French artists Joanie Lemercier and Juliette Bibasse have been confirmed as keynote speakers for Spark 2027, taking place February 3–4 at Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc.

The Brussels-based duo will speak on February 3, just days after unveiling a large-scale projection mapping installation on the façade of Antoni Gaudí’s Casa Batlló in Barcelona.

Scheduled for January 30–31, the installation is the sixth edition of Casa Batlló’s annual free public mapping event. Lemercier and Bibasse are collaborating with Catalan singer and composer Maria Arnal, who will contribute an original musical composition and live vocal performance.

The project will combine architectural projection, light and music to reinterpret the building’s distinctive façade.

Exploring art and technology

Lemercier and Bibasse have collaborated for over 15 years, creating installations that use light, geometry and digital technology to transform physical spaces.

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Lemercier co-founded the AntiVJ collective in 2006 and is known for his work in architectural projection mapping. Bibasse brings expertise in artistic direction and curatorial practice, connecting artists and creative disciplines.

Their Spark keynote will explore the relationship between artistic expression and technology, reflecting the event’s 2027 theme, “The Art of And.”

“The creative industries are evolving rapidly, with technology opening up new ways to tell stories, engage audiences and bring ideas to life,” said Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events. “Spark provides a platform for these communities to connect, exchange ideas and inspire one another.”

Spark expands for 2027

Spark 2027 is moving into Hall 8 at Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc, with more than 2,500 square meters of exhibition space.

The event debuted in 2026, attracting 2,086 visitors from 79 countries, with reportedly 39% holding senior decision-making roles.

The expanded 2027 edition will feature two content stages. Spark Arena will host keynotes and discussions on creativity and technology, while Spark Forum will offer free sessions focused on practical applications, emerging tools and production techniques.

Integrated Systems Europe is also a principal sponsor of the Casa Batlló mapping initiative, which has previously featured artists including Refik Anadol, Sofia Crespo and United Visual Artists.