M&A: Navori Acquires Carousel Digital Signage

Swiss digital signage software provider Navori has acquired Carousel Digital Signage from Tightrope Media in its second major acquisition following the purchase of Signagelive. The transaction adds a leading North American digital signage platform with deep roots in higher education, government, and corporate markets.

Navori continues its expansion strategy with the acquisition of Carousel Digital Signage, a carve-out transaction that includes the platform’s technology, customer base, and team. The deal fortifies the Swiss CMS provider‘s significant operational footprint in the United States while expanding its installed base and strengthening its position among the world’s largest digital signage software vendors.

1,100 customers and accessibility credentials

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Carousel Digital Signage serves more than 1,100 organizations across higher education, public administration, and corporate environments. While the platform is less well known outside North America, it has established a strong market position by focusing on the specific requirements of US institutions.

One of Carousel’s differentiating features is its commitment to accessibility. The platform is among the few digital signage CMS solutions that are fully compliant with WCAG 2.1 Level AA and WCAG 2.2 Level AA standards. These accessibility requirements are increasingly important for US public institutions, particularly as Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) places stricter obligations on state and local government entities.

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For municipalities, public colleges, universities, and healthcare providers, this ensures that digital signage systems can be operated more effectively by people with disabilities while helping organizations meet evolving regulatory requirements.

Strategic value beyond technology

The acquisition delivers more than additional software capabilities. Carousel provides Navori with fully established US operations and direct access to customer segments where local presence is increasingly important, particularly in higher education and government.

Carousel also brings a second CMS platform to the Navori portfolio. The platform is known for its ease of use and broad hardware compatibility, supporting virtually all major digital signage player platforms. Its particularly strong support for Apple’s ecosystem, including Apple TV, iPad, MacOS and deep integration with Apple mobile device management (MDM) environments, has made it a preferred choice for many North American organizations that operate standardized Apple infrastructures.

Ease of use remains a key differentiator. Many Carousel customers manage digital signage networks through hundreds of decentralized content contributors who publish content independently. The platform’s user experience has been designed for these large-scale multi-user deployments, a requirement commonly found in universities, healthcare systems, and government organizations.

Like Navori, Carousel has also built its business through channel partners, creating additional synergies between the two companies.

Expanding Navori’s global scale

With Carousel joining the group, Navori further strengthens its position among the industry’s leading software providers. The company now combines its traditional channel strengths with Carousel’s footprint in North America and Signagelive’s established presence across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Carousel Signage operates as a cloud-first SaaS digital signage platform with an installed base exceeding 45,000 displays. Combined with Navori’s global deployments, the acquisition significantly increases the company’s market reach and reinforces its standing as one of the largest independent digital signage CMS providers worldwide.

Watch also the invidis deep-dive on Youtube and read Florian Rotberg’s analysis of the deal.