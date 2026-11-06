Corporate AV: Dynamo Creates 23-Million-Pixel 360-Degree LED Room at BAT Headquarters

The installation at BAT's London headquarters surrounds visitors with 86 square meters of fine-pitch LED, combining a continuous display surface with immersive content developed by Pixel Artworks.

Dynamo LED Displays has completed a 360-degree LED installation at British American Tobacco’s (BAT) London headquarters, creating a corporate environment surrounded by a continuous, nearly 23-million-pixel display surface.

The installation measures 34.72 meters (113.9 feet) wide and 2.48 meters (8.1 feet) high, wrapping around the room to create an immersive visual environment. Unlike conventional corporate video walls, the display was incorporated into the room’s original design, with structural support, electrical infrastructure, and thermal requirements planned around the installation.

The result is a single LED canvas with a resolution of 17,920 by 1,280 pixels, allowing content to extend across the room rather than being divided among separate display surfaces.

A walkthrough of the 360-degree LED installation at BAT’s London headquarters can be seen in a YouTube video.

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350 cabinets, one continuous canvas

The installation uses 350 Dynamo DRE Series fine-pitch LED cabinets with a 1.93 mm pixel pitch. The cabinets are arranged in a 70-by-5 configuration, covering a total display area of approximately 86.1 square meters.

A NovaStar H5 processing system manages the full 17,920-by-1,280-pixel canvas, enabling the display to operate as one continuous visual surface.

Power distribution was another important consideration with the system having a maximum electrical load of 59.5 kW, distributed across 30 circuits. Since the room was designed around the LED installation, the team could accommodate these requirements during construction rather than address them through later modifications.

Motorsport-themed content transforms the LED room at BAT’s London headquarters into an immersive racing environment (Image: Dynamo LED Displays)

Integrating LED into the building

One of the BAT project’s distinguishing features is its approach to integrating the display into the architecture.

Large LED installations introduce structural, electrical, and thermal considerations that may be challenging to accommodate when displays are retrofitted into existing rooms.

In this case, however, the building infrastructure was developed to support the installation from the outset, allowing the LED surface to become a defining element of the interior.

The project also required coordination between the display engineering, processing and creative content systems to deliver a consistent experience across the entire room.

Beyond the Formula 1 content, there is already something for the holidays: At Christmastime, the room transforms into a festively decorated setting.

The content for the Christmas season (Image: Dynamo LED Displays)

For the professional AV industry, the installation provides another example of how fine-pitch LED is moving beyond conventional presentation walls into fully integrated corporate environments.