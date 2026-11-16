Munich | At Electronica, E Ink stood out among display companies, showcasing new e-paper ambitions from outdoor signage to automotive design. The challenge remains balancing color and performance.

From an invidis perspective, Electronica’s display hall in Munich offered an unusual sight: not a single established digital signage company was present. The exception was e-paper technology leader E Ink, which was already making a statement at the exhibition entrance with its well-known Spider-Man BMW IX5.

At the booth itself, the focus was less on products and more on explaining the technology and its range of applications to the broader electronics industry.

Marquee for outdoor

That said, there was no shortage of product demonstrations. One digital signage highlight was Marquee, E Ink’s latest technology for outdoor applications, with the first partner products now reaching the market. According to E Ink, it remains unclear whether, or how quickly, Marquee will replace the company’s existing Kaleido outdoor technology.

The BMW IX5/E Ink showcase (Image: invidis) A display with the Marquee technology at Electronica (Image: invidis)

Marquee was developed with traditional print applications in mind. Instead of the color systems commonly used in e-paper, it employs cyan, magenta, and yellow pigments, similar to conventional printing. One of the benefits is more natural-looking skin tones.

Another crowd-puller was Prism, as evidenced by the BMW vehicle displayed at the entrance. While not designed for conventional display applications, the technology can change color across individual segments and be formed into virtually any shape. Prism is best known for projects with BMW and the E Ink guitar – which was also on display.

For industrial applications, E Ink is also experimenting with different surface textures. At Electronica, the company showcased a speaker prototype with a leather-like finish. Such applications could open up new opportunities, particularly in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

Textured Prism Application (Image: invidis) Handbag in e-paper style (Image: invidis)

Two E Ink partners, DKE and Seekink, were also exhibiting at the show. Seekink, in particular, is developing e-paper solutions for industrial use and demonstrated that interest in the technology extends well beyond traditional black-and-white applications.

Spectra 6 in development

Alongside energy-efficient IoT deployments, the company reports growing demand for projects where e-paper’s paper-like appearance is a key design feature. To address these requirements, Seekink is developing Spectra 6 displays in custom shapes, including circular formats for mobile devices.

The Seekink booth at Electronica (Image: invidis) Little Spectra 6 display from Seekink (Image: invidis)

The newly announced Spectra 6 9-Color technology, unveiled only last week, was not yet on display in Munich. However, E Ink confirmed to invidis that it continues to use the same base panel with four primary particles: red, yellow, blue, and white. The expanded color palette is achieved primarily through greater processing power rather than a new hardware platform.

E-paper capabilities

The development once again underlines e-paper’s central challenge. The technology’s limitations are not determined by its fundamental capabilities, but by the need to balance processing power, energy consumption, and consistent color reproduction.

IT is the same question as with video on e-paper: It is not about what e-paper can do in principle, but what it can do without sacrificing its key advantages. Finding the right balance will determine how effectively the technology can serve applications ranging from digital signage to the wider electronics industry.