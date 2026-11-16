Munich | Gamification and visitor experiences at Electronica 2026: Exhibitors at the electronics trade show demonstrated how to present complex products using digitally enhanced storytelling.
by Balthasar Mayer
Walking the halls of Electronica in Munich, visitors encountered a surprising amount of digital signage. Not as products on display, but as an integral part of booth design.
Semiconductor manufacturers and electronics distributors demonstrated how complex products, technologies, and services can be transformed into engaging, attention-grabbing trade show experiences.
Here are a few standout examples from Electronica 2026 (click on the images to see all of them):
Even smaller booths made smart use of portrait and landscape displays to showcase product categories and support messaging digitally. Interactive and gamified elements were also cleverly integrated to draw visitors onto the stand.
The invidis Check: Truly well-executed concepts that go far beyond simply hanging an LED screen above a booth. Consistent storytelling, strong design, and plenty of pleasant surprises made these stands stand out. In fact, even some digital signage vendors could take inspiration from what was on display here.
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