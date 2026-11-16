Munich | Gamification and visitor experiences at Electronica 2026: Exhibitors at the electronics trade show demonstrated how to present complex products using digitally enhanced storytelling.

Walking the halls of Electronica in Munich, visitors encountered a surprising amount of digital signage. Not as products on display, but as an integral part of booth design.

Semiconductor manufacturers and electronics distributors demonstrated how complex products, technologies, and services can be transformed into engaging, attention-grabbing trade show experiences.

Here are a few standout examples from Electronica 2026 (click on the images to see all of them):

A convincing combination of LEDs and booth plants (Photo: invidis) The entrance to the XChip1 booth was also decorated with an LED tunnel and plants. (Photo: invidis) I suppose that’s what you’d call a military-grade underconstruction. (Image: invidis) Teddy and Doggy as booth features, what could go wrong? (Image invidis) The dog is featured once again on the large LED screen. (Image: invidis) Nice examples of well-integrated LED displays (Image: invidis) Triangle LED wall (Image: invidis) A clever gift-based gamification campaign. The result: long lines of people waiting to get to the booth. (Image: invidis) LED entrance for the gift waiting rows (Image: invidis) Large LED simulates a road in front of automotive displays (Image: invidis) A classic: Well-designed retro booths (Image: invidis) Cornered LED display with anamorphic content (Image: invidis) Analog-constructed planetary system (Image: invidis) Transparent LED is also on display, of course (Image: invidis) Presentation LED at a corner of the booth, complemented by displays showing the schedule (Image: invidis) Some booths featured a clever combination of open areas and private sections. (Image: invidis) Curved LED wall (Image: invidis) Digital display aids for a showcasing small products (Image: invidis) Dual display, one vertical and one horizontal (Image: invidis) A variety of portrait-oriented displays in different sizes support product placement. (Image: invidis) AI-powered content for AI-powered solutions (Image: invidis) Projection was also at the party (Image: invidis) Big digital booth front (Image: invidis) Displays at the corners of the booth reinforce the content inside. (Image: invidis)

Even smaller booths made smart use of portrait and landscape displays to showcase product categories and support messaging digitally. Interactive and gamified elements were also cleverly integrated to draw visitors onto the stand.

The invidis Check: Truly well-executed concepts that go far beyond simply hanging an LED screen above a booth. Consistent storytelling, strong design, and plenty of pleasant surprises made these stands stand out. In fact, even some digital signage vendors could take inspiration from what was on display here.