A new centerhung display at Coleman Coliseum delivers 30 times the pixels of its predecessor, supported by six additional screens throughout the venue.

Daktronics has installed a new LED display system at the University of Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, replacing a centerhung installation dating back to 2009.

The centerpiece for the perrenial college sports powerhouse is a 360-degree LED display measuring approximately 20 feet high and 102 feet in circumference. Featuring more than 13.4 million LEDs, the display provides 30 times the pixels of the previous main screens, delivering higher-resolution video, graphics, statistics and replays during Crimson Tide basketball games and other events.

The centerhung system uses 3.7-millimeter pixel spacing, a significant improvement over the previous installation’s 10-millimeter spacing. The continuous display surface also allows content to wrap around the structure instead of limiting it to four separate screens.

Additional displays around the arena

Four additional displays are mounted beneath the centerhung structure to improve visibility for spectators seated closer to the court. Each measures approximately 2 meter (6.6 feet) high by 6 meter (20 feet) wide and uses 3.7-millimeter pixel spacing.

Two end-wall displays, each measuring approximately about 34 meter (11.2 feet) high by about 43 meter (14.1 feet) wide, provide further coverage throughout the arena. These feature 3.9-millimeter pixel spacing.

Aaron Hepp, assistant athletic director at the University of Alabama, said the new installation gives the athletics department greater flexibility to develop and present game-day content.

Continuing relationship

The project continues a relationship between Daktronics and Alabama Athletics spanning more than 30 years. Daktronics also supplied the previous centerhung system, installed in 2009, which consisted of four displays.

The upgrade is another example showing the growing emphasis on high-resolution LED technology in collegiate sports venues, where large-format displays are increasingly central to live production, audience engagement and the overall game-day experience.