“The Lighthouse”: Ströer Builds Its Next Mega-Screen in Hamburg

With more LED surface than the current DooH landmark, German out-of-home operator Ströer is building its next iconic screen in Hamburg — with more than 530 square meters and a corner construction for 3D effects.

Ströer has started construction on its next large-format DooH screen in Hamburg. Following its flagship screen, The Whale, the company is opening another chapter of iconic DooH installations in the German city.

As with The Whale, Ströer is realizing the project together with its subsidiary Blowup Media. The installation already has a name: “The Lighthouse.”

“The name reflects the concept: a lighthouse project with real impact, one that puts brands in public space in a groundbreaking way and sets new standards as a visual spectacle,” said Katrin Robertson, CEO of Blowup Media.

Largest LED installation in the country

The Lighthouse actually has more LED surface than its big brother at Hamburg’s main train station. Three large-format LED displays combine to form a surface of more than 530 square meters, making The Lighthouse the largest LED installation in Germany.

Anamorphic 3D effects are meant to bring some of the magic of Piccadilly Lights or the Times Square screens to Germany. The displays, built around a corner, can be combined content-wise with the other surfaces. Ströer is therefore calling The Lighthouse Germany’s first “immersive DooH screen.”

Right on the Reeperbahn

The location is prominent as well. The LED displays hang at Spielbudenplatz in Hamburg, directly on the infamous Reeperbahn. According to Ströer CEO Udo Müller, The Lighthouse is “built for brands that want to make an impact in urban space, and want to be filmed, shared, and remembered.”

The out-of-home operator says it took several years to plan and develop the project.

The construction phase now underway includes renewing and enlarging the building facade, along with design and technology upgrades. According to Ströer, The Lighthouse is expected to be bookable starting mid-September 2026.

Ströer has prepared a special offer for the first campaign on The Lighthouse. The brand that advertises first on the new screens will receive 100 percent share of voice for one week, making its debut the reference case for immersive DooH on the new installation.