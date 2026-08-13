Q2 results: DooH keeps driving Ströer’s growth

Ströer grew significantly faster than the German advertising market in the second quarter of 2026. The Cologne-based group topped 1 billion euros in revenue for the first half of the year, boosted by the football World Cup, even as e-commerce continued to lose steam.

Germany’s leading out-of-home operator posted revenue of 541.8 million euros in the second quarter, up from 504.7 million euros a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA climbed to 153.8 million euros, compared with 140.9 million euros in the prior-year quarter.

The OoH Media segment again led the way, growing 10.3 percent to 270.5 million euros. Digital Out of Home revenue jumped 24.3 percent, while classic out-of-home slipped 1.3 percent, staying slightly below last year’s level.

Outpacing the overall market

Ströer continues to grow faster than the German advertising market as a whole, which rose only 1.9 percent in the second quarter, according to gross Nielsen figures.

The classic OoH industry in Germany also trailed Ströer’s pace, growing 8.8 percent. According to Ströer, the football World Cup also contributed to the growth by driving additional ad bookings.

DaaS & E-Commerce loses momentum

Demand in Digital & Dialog Media and DaaS & E-Commerce remained subdued despite the World Cup boost. Digital & Dialog Media grew 14.4 percent to 476 million euros in the first half. DaaS & E-Commerce revenue fell to 156 million euros, down from 176 million euros a year earlier, losing some momentum even as the business kept developing positively overall.

At beauty subsidiary Asam, Ströer pointed to an aging core TV shopping audience and weaker demand for cosmetics. Data platform Statista is shifting its business model toward B2B subscriptions, a transition the company says will take time for clients to adopt.

Ströer’s management declined to comment on ongoing acquisition rumors when asked.

Ad Manager delayed to 2027

The company’s AI-powered booking platform, Ad Manager, is not yet ready for the market, according to Ströer.

A first test has gone live, but a broader rollout is not expected before the end of 2027. The platform is central to Ströer’s AI platform strategy.

First half tops 1 billion

Organic revenue for the first half of 2026 grew 2.7 percent to 1.037 billion euros, while adjusted EBITDA rose 3 percent to 273 million euros. That marks the first time Ströer’s first-half revenue has topped one billion euros, up from below that mark a year earlier.

For the third quarter, Ströer expects mid-single-digit revenue growth in OoH Media and growth in Digital & Dialog Media at a similar level to the second quarter. The company confirmed its full-year 2026 outlook.