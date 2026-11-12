DooH Germany: Metads Installs 5-Meter LED Cube

With a 5-meter edge length, four LED panels, and exclusively 3D-effect imagery, Germany's Metads is showcasing its next walk-through format in Düsseldorf.

Starting November 19, German 3D specialist agency Metads will install a walk-in LED cube at the Düsseldorf Christmas market.

Through December 30, the cube named Portal 2016 will display content from up to ten brands daily from 10 am to 10 pm. According to Metads, this makes it the largest walk-in 3D cube in a public space in Germany.

Each side features 25 square meters of LED

The cube is five meters (about 16,4 feet) high, wide, and deep, and is open at the front. The back wall, side walls, and ceiling each consist of 25 square meters (about 269 square feet) of LED. Together, they provide approximately 50 times as much surface area as a digital City-Light poster.

Metads displays exclusively anamorphic images there, which the company produces itself. These images are perspectively distorted and appear three-dimensional only when viewed from a vantage point about 14 meters in front of the cube. Metads tested the format in advance in a hall, including with an image for the beauty brand Sephora.

Ten rotating ad spots

Each brand receives ten seconds within a 100-second loop. This means each ad runs about 400 times a day. Brands can book spots starting now. “At the Christmas market, people have time; they stop and pull out their cell phones. That’s exactly why we built the cube,” says Lukas Flöer, CEO of Metads.

Metads recently displayed an LED cube, in this case, the Ocean Outdoor portal, and combined it with the large DooH screen at the Center on Potsdamer Platz.

Although the installation is temporary, large-format DooH formats are on the move in Germany – where it is difficult to get permits for these kind of DooH setups, especially when they are permanent. Recent installations, like the Metads cube, the Lighthouse in Hamburg, or the LED tunnel in Düsseldorf, move the needle toward some more German immersive DooH fun.