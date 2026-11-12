Programmatic DooH: Eskimi Expands Global Reach Through Broadsign

The integration gives advertisers access to nearly 1.4 million digital screens across 78 countries, with a particular focus on Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Global advertising technology platform Eskimi has integrated Broadsign’s Place Exchange SSP, expanding the programmatic digital Out-of-Home inventory available to advertisers through its DooH buying platform.

The integration provides access to nearly 1.4 million programmatically enabled screens across 78 countries, allowing brands and agencies to plan and activate campaigns across multiple markets through a single platform.

The partnership is particularly focused on Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where advertisers can access inventory from established regional media owners.

Participating networks include Bauer Media Outdoor and Ocean Outdoor in Finland; Bauer Media Outdoor, IDS Media and Ströer in Poland; Elevision Media in the United Arab Emirates; Reklam Istanbul in Turkey; and Provantage in South Africa.

The available inventory spans roadside billboards, shopping centers, public transport networks, healthcare facilities and other commercial environments.

Expanding access for advertisers and media owners

For media owners, the integration creates an additional route to programmatic advertising demand. Advertisers, meanwhile, can access inventory across different countries without having to manage separate buying arrangements with individual media owners.

“Digital out-of-home is becoming an increasingly important part of modern advertising, and brands expect greater flexibility, transparency, and control over their campaigns,” said Vytautas Paukstys, CEO of Eskimi. He added that the partnership would make DooH a more accessible and scalable advertising channel.

Through the Eskimi DooH platform, advertisers can discover available screens using an interactive map and filter inventory by location, venue type, audience, and pricing.

The platform also supports campaign planning, creative management and reporting, along with dayparting and weather-based targeting.

John Dolan, Vice President, Revenue and Partnerships, International at Broadsign, said the collaboration would open up new demand opportunities for media owners while simplifying access to premium DooH environments.

The integration is live, with Place Exchange inventory immediately available through the Eskimi DooH platform.