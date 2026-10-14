Germany: Ströer Company Plans DooH Tunnel

With a 6-meter-long LED tunnel, Blowup Media is offering an immersive DooH attraction at this year’s Düsseldorf Winter Village. “The Portal” completely envelops visitors in the content, including sensor-based interactivity, audio, and scent effects.

Starting November 19, the “The Winter Village” Christmas market on Düsseldorf’s Königsallee will open its doors. Blowup Media, a Ströer company, is capitalizing on the festive atmosphere with an immersive DooH installation: One of the main entrances to the Village will feature a six-meter-long walk-through LED tunnel that offers an immersive DooH experience.

“The Portal,” as Blowup calls the LED tunnel, features an LED surface area of just under 36 square meters, with a resolution of 2,816 by 3,328 pixels. Full-motion content can be displayed on the screen, and thanks to motion sensors, the content can react to the behavior of passersby. Audio and scent effects can also be integrated.

The location combines high foot traffic and the premium setting of Königsallee with a festive Christmas atmosphere. According to Blowup, the location attracted more than 1.7 million visitors during the 2025 Winter Village season, with a daily footfall of around 112,000 people.

Immersive DooH is trending

“Königsallee is one of the most exclusive addresses in Europe, and it is right here that we are creating ‘The Portal – The Winter Village,’ something that has never existed in this form before. For many, Christmas is the most magical time of the year, and we are turning it into a moment of unique brand presentation,” says Katrin Robertson, CEO of Blowup Media.

It is unclear whether Blowup deliberately chose the same name as Ocean Outdoor for its immersive LED installation, but both products reflect a trend: In addition to data-driven display expansion, DooH providers are increasingly focusing on experience-driven products that are not permanently installed but are set up and activated for specific events or campaigns.

This type of premium DooH is also exemplified by the growing number of large-scale LED screens in Germany – from the screen at the Center on Potsdamer Platz to The Light Stars and The Lighthouse, often marketed under the term “Iconic DooH.”