Kinoton has replaced the giant curved LED display at Seoul's Coex complex with a 1,616-square-metre Unilumin system, delivering higher resolution, increased brightness and improved energy efficiency.

One of Seoul’s most recognizable digital out-of-home landmarks has received a major technology upgrade, with a new 12K Unilumin LED display replacing the original Samsung installation at Coex K-Pop Square in the Gangnam district.

As reported by Pro-AVL Asia, South Korean integrator Kinoton completed the replacement project for CJ CGV, installing a 1,616-square-meter Unilumin Usurface III 6 Pro display across the building’s curved exterior facade.

The new screen measures 81.4 meters wide and 20.1 meters high (267 by 66 feet), with a resolution of 12,060 × 3,015 pixels.

The replacement display features a 6.67mm pixel pitch, compared with 10mm on the previous installation. Brightness has increased to 12,000 nits, while a 15,360Hz refresh rate supports smooth playback of high-resolution content.

According to CJ CGV, the upgraded system also reduces maximum power consumption by approximately 9% compared with its predecessor.

The installation comprises 2,156 LED cabinets, including a curved section engineered to a 2.29-meter (7.5-foot) radius. The configuration preserves the 3D effect technology that has made the location internationally recognized for anamorphic advertising and digital art.

Redundancy for continuous operation

As detailed in an Analog Way project report, the processing infrastructure includes two Aquilon C+ processors in primary and backup configurations, alongside NovaStar H15 Enhanced, VX600 and MX6000 Pro equipment.

Reliability was a key consideration because the display operates 18 hours daily throughout the year. Kinoton also used Analog Way’s Web RCS Emulator to configure and test the system remotely, reducing on-site setup time by more than 50%.

The project involved removing the previous display, structural design, installation and system integration.

Beyond commercial advertising

Originally installed in 2018, the Coex display became internationally known for large-scale anamorphic content, including the famous Wave digital art installation, created by Dstrict.

The upgraded screen continues to combine commercial advertising with public digital art. Recent programming includes Western Flag (2017) for Seoul, an adaptation of Irish artist John Gerrard’s work depicting a plume of black smoke rising from an oil field.

The installation demonstrates how established DooH landmarks can be modernized with higher-resolution LED technology while retaining the distinctive visual effects that made them popular.