Smart Offices: Humly and Comeen Integrate Room Displays and Workplace Management

Integration of Humly and Comeen by Lumapps combines meeting room displays with workplace booking, analytics and AI-powered space management.

Swedish workplace technology company Humly has partnered with Comeen by Lumapps to integrate its meeting room displays with Comeen’s workplace experience platform, giving organizations new tools to manage meeting spaces and office utilization.

The integration enables Comeen customers to deploy Humly Room Displays to show meeting information, indicate room availability and help employees locate and book suitable spaces.

The combined solution supports booking rules, workplace analytics and AI-powered room reservations through Google Chat, Microsoft Teams and Slack. Employees can identify available rooms based on capacity, equipment and location.

The companies say the integration can also help reduce so-called ghost meetings, where rooms remain booked but unused, while providing organizations with better insight into actual space utilization.

“Our customers are increasingly looking for workplace solutions that combine powerful software with reliable, purpose-built hardware,” said Ben Gauthier, General Manager, WEX at Comeen by Lumapps.

Future sensor integration

The partnership also establishes a foundation for additional workplace intelligence capabilities, potentially incorporating occupancy monitoring, environmental sensing and utilization analytics through Humly Sense, the company’s open sensing gateway platform.

“Organizations want workplace technology that works together seamlessly, regardless of the platforms and hardware they choose,” said Anders Karlsson, CEO of Humly.

The partnership supports customers across Europe and North America.

Comeen became part of Lumapps in May 2026, following an acquisition announced in April aimed at combining digital signage, workplace services and employee communications.

In an earlier interview with invidis, Gauthier emphasized the company’s focus on optimizing office space rather than simply facilitating room bookings. The Humly integration extends that strategy by connecting Comeen’s software with dedicated meeting room hardware.