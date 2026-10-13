DooH Advertising: Screenverse Adds Western Union’s 2,600-Screen Network

Exclusive partnership gives programmatic advertisers access to financial services and retail locations across 124 US markets.

Screenverse has been selected as the exclusive programmatic technology partner for Western Union’s DooH network, giving advertisers access to more than 2,600 digital screens across 124 US markets.

The Western Union Media Network generates more than 623 million monthly impressions, with a presence in major markets including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Houston.

Screens are located in financial services and retail environments, including check-cashing centers, banks, supermarkets, pharmacies, and convenience stores.

According to the companies, average dwell times of 15 to 20 minutes give advertisers opportunities to reach consumers while they conduct financial transactions.

Reaching financial services audiences

The partnership gives programmatic buyers access to audiences engaged in money management, payments and other financial services.

Western Union says its network has strong representation among Hispanic, African American, Asian and immigrant communities, as well as consumers who primarily use cash or cheques and may be less visible through conventional digital targeting.

“Financial services has been an underbuilt venue category, and this partnership opens it up with the reach and targeting rigor programmatic buyers expect,” said Nick Sadler, Senior Vice President of Supply at Screenverse.

Josh Bernstein, Director of Media Network Operations at Western Union, said the partnership will help expand the reach of the company’s media network and attract additional advertising demand.

Western Union’s DooH inventory is available programmatically through Screenverse via Place Exchange by Broadsign and Perion, allowing advertisers to incorporate the network into existing campaign planning and buying processes.