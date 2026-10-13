DCLP: Infinitus Launches New Outdoor Display

European manufacturer Infinitus is introducing Imotion DOOH, an outdoor digital signage platform featuring thermal management and a modular design. The first installations are already underway in Scandinavia.

Slovenian signage manufacturer Infinitus is introducing Imotion DOOH, a new outdoor platform for signage displays. The new product line is aimed at DooH network operators. According to the company, key selling points include low operating costs, reduced maintenance, quieter operation, and upgrade options.

A dual-stage cooling system regulates the temperature during operation. The cooling is adjusted to the actual thermal load, which, according to Infinitus, reduces energy consumption by up to 30 percent. When temperatures rise or the sun shines more intensely on the hardware, the system can utilize additional capacity to cool itself.

LED upgrade possible

According to the company, the screen’s modular design allows it to be converted from LCD to LED. Network operators can thus replace the display technology while retaining the network’s infrastructure.

The first installations of the series are already in use. Five units are located in the Norwegian Ocean Outdoor network outside Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.