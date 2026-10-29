E-Paper-Displays: E Ink and Fujifilm Target Japan’s Station Posters

Fujifilm Imaging Systems knows printing and rail clients, E Ink brings color e-paper. First prototypes for Japanese rail advertising are due by year-end.

E Ink and Fujifilm Imaging Systems are jointly building a business around large-format color e-paper displays. The partners are targeting Japan’s railway industry.

The Taiwanese e-paper maker already supplies its technology to major international hardware manufacturers. Fujifilm Imaging Systems sells the Fujifilm group’s portfolio in Japan. It brings experience with printing and color requirements in the transportation sector to the partnership.

“Fujifilm Imaging Systems’ expertise in imaging, printing, color management and quality control strongly complements E Ink’s pioneering role in e-paper technology,” said Takashi Toyofuku, director at Fujifilm Imaging Systems.

Rail operators seek alternatives

According to E Ink, Japanese rail operators are increasingly looking for alternatives to paper posters. Staff is in short supply. Printing, transporting, hanging and disposing of posters has also become more expensive.

“We see significant opportunities for E Ink’s e-paper to replace conventional printed posters in Japan’s transportation industry,” said JM Hung, president of E Ink Holdings. E Ink is already testing color e-paper as advertising space at Tokyo Station.

For future projects, the partners plan to support customers from the initial proposal through installation to operation. E Ink also announced two new products for the market.

First prototype due in 2026

The first is a 55-inch display from the Marquee technology, a color e-paper for outdoor use. A prototype is scheduled for December 2026, with market launch planned for March 2027.

The same series will also include an e-paper display in B1 format, measuring 71 by 100 centimeters, or about 28 by 39 inches. A prototype is planned for October 2027, with market launch in January 2028.