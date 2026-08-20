E-Paper: E Ink Tests Color Displays in Tokyo

E Ink is testing color e-paper signage with advertising agency JR Central Agency at Tokyo Station. The pilot runs through March 2027.

E Ink has launched a pilot project for color e-paper signage together with JR Central Agency, the advertising agency of the JR Central Group. At Tokyo Station, the partners are installing displays based on E Ink Spectra 6, the manufacturer’s most color-capable e-paper panel.

At the Yaesu South exit, a 31.5-inch AecoPost display from AUO Display Plus and an A2-format ePoster from Sharp are in place. Another AecoPost display sits at the Nihonbashi exit. About 100,000 people pass through this area every day. If the trial is successful, JR Central Agency plans to roll out e-paper signage at additional stations.

A Digital Alternative to Paper Ads

Staffing shortages and the digitization of advertising media are pushing rail operators and their agencies to look for more digital alternatives to traditional paper ads.

Like classic DooH, e-paper signage can be updated remotely with new content — but it draws power only when the image changes.

Trial Runs Through March 2027

“This test shows once again how e-paper can support the next generation of sustainable transit advertising in Japan,” says Naoki Sumita, President of E Ink Japan.

The trial runs through March 2027 and is meant to show how color e-paper signage supports the digital transformation of transit advertising.