Airport Advertising: Clear Channel Outdoor Expands DooH at Florida Airport

A renewed agreement with Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport will introduce double-sided digital displays and new advertising opportunities as the airport moves ahead with a major terminal expansion.

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) is preparing to expand its digital advertising network at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP), with new displays planned as part of a major terminal modernization project.

The company has renewed its longstanding advertising agreement with the airport following a competitive selection process. The relationship dates back to 2005, five years before the airport opened.

Under the new agreement, CCO will invest in updated advertising infrastructure over an initial three-year contract term, with an option to renew.

Clear Channel Outdoor will install a network of double-sided digital displays throughout the concourse as the centerpiece of the new advertising program. The program will also introduce experiential advertising opportunities and refreshed media installations, giving advertisers additional ways to reach passengers.

Growing alongside the airport

The investment coincides with ECP’s terminal expansion, which is scheduled for completion in 2029.

The airport handled a record 1.9 million passengers in 2025, up 3.1% from the previous year. Serving Florida’s Emerald Coast, it attracts a largely leisure-oriented audience traveling for vacations, weekend getaways and outdoor recreation.

Through nonstop and seasonal service from American, Delta, Southwest, and United Airlines, ECP connects the region with major markets including Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, and Chicago.

“ECP is a market that performs well above its size, and this renewal is a reflection of what a strong collaborative partnership produces over time,” said Morten Gotterup, president of Clear Channel Outdoor’s Airports Division.

The growing appeal of airports as advertising environments is explored in the recent invidis analysis, Airport DooH: The Out-of-Home Business Class.

The new advertising infrastructure is intended to accommodate future passenger growth while giving local and national advertisers greater flexibility in their campaigns.

For CCO, the agreement extends a relationship spanning more than two decades while expanding its digital advertising presence at one of Northwest Florida’s growing regional airports.