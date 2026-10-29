With SNA Displays: Forté Equips Atlanta School With LED Broadcast Studio

A nearly 30-foot L-shaped LED wall anchors a new broadcast studio at Atlanta's Westminster Schools, giving students professional production tools for news, sports and digital storytelling.

Students at the Westminster Schools in Atlanta have a new broadcast studio that wouldn’t look out of place at a professional television station.

AV integrator Forté and SNA Displays collaborated on the studio inside the Blake Center, a facility that opened in January 2026 as part of the private K-12 school’s campus-wide development plan.

The centerpiece is a nearly 30-foot-wide, L-shaped LED wall from SNA Displays, designed to support student-produced news broadcasts, live sports coverage, podcasts, documentaries and other digital media projects.

The studio serves Westminster’s WCAT broadcast team, which has grown from a small extracurricular club founded in 2010 into an award-winning student production operation. Its accomplishments include a National Student Production Award for Best Sports – Live Event Broadcast in 2017.

Westminster’s WCAT broadcast team uses the LED wall as a backdrop for sports coverage and other student productions (Image: Westminster Schools)

A flexible production environment

The SNA Displays Brilliant Interior LED wall measures approximately 27 feet, 8 inches wide and nearly nine feet tall, with two sections joining at the studio corner.

Featuring a 1.8 mm pixel pitch and more than 6.4 million pixels, the display provides a large-format backdrop for a range of productions. A motorized green screen adds flexibility for news presentations, sports analysis and documentary work.

Forté handled the studio’s AV design and installation, including systems that accommodate remote guests and transitions between different production formats.

The integrator also recommended Power-over-Ethernet studio lighting, which combines power and control over Ethernet connections. The approach reduces cabling requirements and makes it easier to reconfigure the lighting for different productions.

The studio gives Westminster students hands-on experience with television production, from presenting to operating cameras (Image: Westminster Schools)

Beyond the broadcast studio

The Blake Center brings together arts, engineering, technology and digital storytelling facilities under one roof. According to the project partners, teachers have already identified the broadcast studio as one of the center’s most requested learning spaces.

“Westminster students are producing professional-quality shows, and now they have a level of technology that will help them take those skills to the next level,” said Richard Hill, sales director for SNA Displays.