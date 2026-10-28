Airport DooH: The Out-of-Home Business Class

Airports are evolving into high-end media environments. Few other settings combine design, data, and reach as consistently. That is exactly what makes modern airport DooH so attractive – and why brands are willing to invest heavily in it.

Out-of-home is among the advertising industry’s biggest global success stories. Since the Covid pandemic, the medium has proven remarkably resilient in the face of crises and uncertainty.

One of the most attractive segments within OoH is airport advertising. This environment benefits not only from an above-average affluent audience, but also from unusually granular targeting opportunities.

Modern airport OoH networks combine large-format flagship placements with hundreds of smaller displays, most of them digital. Brands can reach their audiences throughout the total 168 minutes passengers spend at the airport on average.

Iconic airport installations

At key touchpoints, OoH media owners are in creasingly relying on larger, higher-resolution, and architecturally striking LED installations.

One of the most prominent examples is the 23-meter-high media tower in the departure hall of Terminal 1 at Seoul Airport. Campaigns appear spectacular on its 22K-resolution display. Another classic example is the seven screen monuments in Terminal B at LAX – each designed in its own extravagant format.

The Time Tower is the LED centerpiece of LAX Terminal B. (Image: invidis)

These digital landmarks achieve their greatest impact when integrated directly into terminal architecture during construction. In that case, they become part of the passenger journey itself, delivering high-attention advertising moments exactly where they matter most.

Yearbook analysis

In the current invidis Yearbook (page 130), Antonia Hamberger (now with Bluefin) examines developments in airport DooH. Download the invidis Yearbook 2026 here.