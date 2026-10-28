Airports are evolving into high-end media environments. Few other settings combine design, data, and reach as consistently. That is exactly what makes modern airport DooH so attractive – and why brands are willing to invest heavily in it.
Airport DooH: The Out-of-Home Business Class
Out-of-home is among the advertising industry’s biggest global success stories. Since the Covid pandemic, the medium has proven remarkably resilient in the face of crises and uncertainty.
One of the most attractive segments within OoH is airport advertising. This environment benefits not only from an above-average affluent audience, but also from unusually granular targeting opportunities.
Modern airport OoH networks combine large-format flagship placements with hundreds of smaller displays, most of them digital. Brands can reach their audiences throughout the total 168 minutes passengers spend at the airport on average.
Iconic airport installations
At key touchpoints, OoH media owners are in creasingly relying on larger, higher-resolution, and architecturally striking LED installations.
One of the most prominent examples is the 23-meter-high media tower in the departure hall of Terminal 1 at Seoul Airport. Campaigns appear spectacular on its 22K-resolution display. Another classic example is the seven screen monuments in Terminal B at LAX – each designed in its own extravagant format.
These digital landmarks achieve their greatest impact when integrated directly into terminal architecture during construction. In that case, they become part of the passenger journey itself, delivering high-attention advertising moments exactly where they matter most.
Yearbook analysis
In the current invidis Yearbook (page 130), Antonia Hamberger (now with Bluefin) examines developments in airport DooH. Download the invidis Yearbook 2026 here.
Why Airport OoH?
Airport OoH is considered one of the highest-quality environments within the segment. Compared to other OoH settings, brand campaigns clearly dominate here, as the environment is particularly effective at driving image perception and capturing attention.
The audience consists disproportionately of business travelers with correspondingly high household net incomes. At the same time, passengers spend an average of around 168 minutes at the airport – enough time to create repeated touchpoints through out the entire journey.
Another advantage is the clearly structured flow of passenger movement, from check-in and security to retail areas and the gate. This guided user journey enables highly precise placement of advertising surfaces along the entire route.
The environment itself also carries a positive emotional atmosphere, which increases openness toward advertising. At the same time, distraction levels are significantly lower compared to urban environments.