Omdia: LED Display Revenue To Grow 11.6% Annually Through 2030

Despite rising component costs and sluggish demand, Omdia expects premium displays, immersive installations and new applications to drive double-digit annual revenue growth.

The global LED video display market faces mounting cost pressures and weaker demand in traditional applications, but new Omdia research forecasts a return to stronger growth starting in 2027.

According to Omdia’s LED Video Display Market Tracker – 2Q26, worldwide shipments increased 3.3% year over year in the second quarter of 2026, while revenue declined 0.2%.

Despite the mixed results, the research firm forecasts an 11.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in global LED display revenue between 2026 and 2030, driven by higher-value products, emerging applications and expanded regional manufacturing.

Component costs squeeze manufacturers

Since late 2025, manufacturers have faced successive price increases for LED chips, driver ICs, printed circuit boards and power supplies. Several display brands have responded with three or four rounds of price increases, with cumulative adjustments ranging from 3% to 30%.

“Rising prices and changing market conditions are prompting vendors to reassess their product portfolios and focus on higher-value opportunities,” said Cindy Liu, senior analyst at Omdia.

Manufacturers are increasingly concentrating on mid-range and premium displays, with greater emphasis on energy efficiency, reliability and product differentiation.

Regional production expands

Trade tensions and supply chain pressures are also pushing manufacturers to set up production closer to regional markets.

Omdia points to Daktronics’ investment in a manufacturing facility in Saltillo, Mexico, which is intended to provide greater flexibility in managing costs, tariffs and regional customer requirements.

Leyard is also expanding its manufacturing presence in Saudi Arabia following a 2024 agreement with Saudi Engineer Holding Group Establishment (EHG). Production was originally scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

Emerging markets across Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe offer additional growth opportunities, supported by infrastructure investment, urbanization and increasing adoption of digital display technologies.

Immersive applications drive growth

Beyond conventional signage, Omdia identifies immersive entertainment, cultural attractions, virtual production, sports venues and commercial installations as increasingly important growth markets.

Advances in Micro LED, chip-on-board (COB) packaging and seamless display technology are enabling more sophisticated installations, including curved and spherical displays used in planetariums, science centers and museums.

Multi-sided LED Cave environments are also gaining traction in exhibitions, simulation and training, allowing visitors to experience immersive content without head-mounted devices.

Omdia expects these applications to support stronger market growth from 2027 onward.

Corporate signage is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR in revenue between 2026 and 2030, while public-space applications are expected to grow 10% annually.

The forecast suggests that future LED market growth will depend increasingly on the value and capabilities of installations rather than shipment volumes alone.