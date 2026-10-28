In Second Year: Infocomm América Latina Reports Double-Digit Growth

The Mexico City trade show attracted nearly 6,000 attendees and expanded its exhibition space by 52%. Organizers are already planning a larger event for 2027, with most of the available floor space reserved.

Infocomm América Latina is gaining momentum after just two editions. The Avixa-organized trade show welcomed 5,904 verified attendees to the World Trade Center in Mexico City from October 21–23, a 13 percent increase over its inaugural event in 2025.

The exhibition also grew substantially, with 82 exhibitors, a 28 percent year-over-year increase. Net exhibition space expanded 52 percent to 4,033 square meters (approximately 43,400 square feet).

International visitors accounted for 11% of attendance, up from 6% last year, with professionals traveling from Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama, among other countries. End users represented 26% of attendees.

More than equipment on display

This year’s exhibition featured LED displays, digital signage, conferencing and collaboration systems, professional audio, automation and immersive technologies.

Organizers placed greater emphasis on practical demonstrations rather than conventional product displays. Six immersive experiences showed how integrated audio, video, lighting and content technologies can be applied in environments ranging from museums and airports to offices and hotels.

Nine dedicated Demo Rooms also returned, giving visitors opportunities to evaluate professional audio systems in controlled settings.

“Infocomm América Latina filled a gap in the industry,” said Ana Elisa Benavent, the show’s director. “Previously, Latin American audiovisual integration professionals had to travel to Europe or the United States to access the latest innovations.”

The educational program attracted 1,734 participants, an 8.6% increase, across 61 sessions and five guided tours. Ninety international specialists contributed to the program, which included new sessions focused on AI, higher education technology and immersive experiences.

For the first time, attendees could also take Avixa’s Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) examination during the show.

Bigger plans for 2027

The third edition is scheduled for October 20–22, 2027, again at the World Trade Center in Mexico City. Organizers plan to expand the exhibition floor by another 20%, with 83% of the enlarged space already reserved.