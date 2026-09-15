Software: Novisign Adds OpenAI-Powered Studio AI to CMS

Novisign has embedded generative AI into its signage CMS, allowing users to create and revise complete screen designs through conversational instructions.

The company launched Novisign Studio AI in beta on September 15. Powered by OpenAI’s GPT models, the feature turns written or spoken prompts into digital signage creatives containing copy, imagery, layouts and visual hierarchy. Users can also upload logos or product images to guide the output.

AI output remains editable

Studio AI operates within the existing Novisign Studio environment rather than as a separate design application. Every generated element remains editable, according to the company. Users can alternate between conversational prompts and manual adjustments in Novisign’s drag-and-drop editor.

The tool can also modify existing Novisign creatives. Users can request a price change, add product imagery, simplify a crowded layout or translate a complete design. In one scenario outlined by Novisign, a café manager generates an iced-coffee promotion and later updates its price without manually editing each component.

“Novisign Studio AI brings new ideas to life in a fraction of the time,” said Novisign CEO Gil Matzliah. “What once required design skills and considerable effort can now be done quickly, with beautiful results that match the user’s vision.”

Novisign claims the prompt-based workflow can create screens up to ten times faster than conventional production. That figure is a company estimate. The workflow is designed to reduce routine design work while preserving the ability to refine each element.

Creation connects directly to publishing

Completed creatives remain inside Novisign’s cloud workflow, where operators can preview, save, schedule and publish content across their networks. The company says its platform manages more than 70,000 active screens worldwide and supports displays, kiosks, tablets and interactive installations.

Studio AI users receive several complimentary prompts during the beta period. Further access will be offered through Novisign subscriptions. The company plans to demonstrate the feature in a webinar on September 16.

GenAI moves inside signage platforms

Studio AI follows a wider move to place generative tools directly inside content management systems. Videri introduced an integrated AI layer in August for application generation and network commands, while Idomoo’s Lucas AI video agent joined Samsung VXT to create editable video compositions from text prompts.

Novisign’s implementation concentrates on complete screen layouts and subsequent editing. Users can schedule and publish the AI-generated content within the same CMS, without exporting it to another platform.