German DooH Market: Ströer Names Stefan Mölling as First CCO

Ströer is creating a chief commercial officer position as it reorganises its media business by dividing commercial, operational and infrastructure responsibilities among three executives.

Stefan Mölling, currently Co-CEO of German audio advertising marketer RMS, will join the Cologne-based company by 1 March 2027 at the latest. He will report directly to founder and CEO Udo Müller, taking overall commercial responsibility for Ströer’s Media activities in Germany and abroad.

Mölling will oversee sales and marketing, product portfolios, pricing, research, commercial operations, platform development and go-to-market strategy. His responsibilities extend across Out of Home, Digital Out of Home, Digital Out of Home Video and Open Web, as well as specialist businesses including Permodo, Flatmedia, Blowup Media and Content Fleet.

Split media responsibilities

Müller previously managed the Media division’s commercial agenda alongside his CEO role. “Until now, I have personally assumed overall commercial responsibility for our Media business in addition to my role as CEO,” he said in the appointment announcement. “With the new CCO position, we are now creating clear and consistent responsibility for the market, customers, products and revenue.”

Sven Scheffler is set to take the chief operating officer role for the Media business. Alongside his existing group chief technology officer responsibilities, he will oversee publishing, platforms, technology and transformation across the Media business. Alexander Stotz, CEO of Ströer Media Deutschland, will continue to oversee infrastructure and local markets.

Marc Schmitz, previously CEO of the Ströer Content Group, is leaving at his own request. Scheffler will take charge of operations for the publishing and content business, including T-Online.

Mölling has led RMS jointly with Sven Thölen since March 2024. He told RMS shareholders in June that he would not extend his contract beyond spring 2027. RMS has named Carsten Dorn to succeed Mölling and jointly lead the company with Thölen.

Platform strategy follows DooH growth

The new structure supports Ströer’s plan to combine physical out-of-home reach with data, standardised products and automated booking. The group also wants to combine its own and third-party Open Web inventory using shared data, targeting and commercial platforms.

The overhaul follows continued growth in Ströer’s Digital-out-of-home operations. As reported in Ströer’s second-quarter results, DooH revenue increased 24.3 percent year on year, while the broader OoH Media segment grew 10.3 percent to €270.5 million. Müller returned to running the group in 2026 following the departures of Co-CEO Christian Schmalzl and CFO Henning Gieseke.