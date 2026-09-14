Control Rooms: G&D And Vuwall Launch Vsneo KVM-over-IP Platform

The new platform creates an isolated KVM network supporting up to 96 endpoints. A universal transceiver performs several functions, reducing the number of hardware devices required.

Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) and Vuwall have introduced Vsneo, a KVM-over-IP platform developed to simplify deployments in control rooms and broadcast facilities.

The two Panoptec Technologies companies presented the platform at IBC 2026 in Amsterdam.

Instead of using an organization’s corporate network, vsneo creates a standalone KVM network. The Vsneo-center controller includes built-in DHCP, allowing connected equipment to establish a dedicated environment with limited IT configuration. AES-256 encryption protects KVM traffic.

The platform supports installations containing up to 96 endpoints and is designed for applications including outside broadcast vans, esports studios and corporate control rooms.

One device, several roles

Its central hardware component is the Vsneo-link, a universal transceiver that functions as a transmitter, receiver, video wall node or multi-PIP KVM mosaic station.

Using the same device for several roles reduces the number of hardware models that integrators must specify, stock and maintain. Each transceiver measures 105 mm wide, allowing three units to fit side by side within a single rack unit.

“With Vsneo, our goal was to remove as much complexity as possible from KVM deployment,” said Andreas Gerlach, executive vice-president of innovation at G&D and Vuwall.

Operators access the platform through a dark-mode on-screen display featuring live source thumbnails and the control options include G&D and Vuwall keyboards and touch panels.

An online configurator allows customers and integrators to select the required endpoints and components which then then generates a bill of materials and system topology diagram.

Preorders will open in early 2027, with initial deliveries planned for the end of the first quarter.