International Digital Signage: The Decline of the Traditional Integrator

Beyond Western markets, digital signage is reshaped by other players than the traditional integrator. In many regions of the world, telcos, POS platforms, and office technology vendors transform the roles in the digital signage ecosoystem.

When the global digital signage industry is discussed, the narrative is often dominated by well-known Western and Korean brands, large ProAV integrators, and enterprise-scale projects in Europe and North America. Yet beyond these mature markets, a far more diverse and dynamic ecosystem has emerged – one that follows similar technological trends but operates under very different competitive and structural conditions.

While digital signage demand is rising globally, traditional ProAV integrators often capture less of this growth than expected. One reason is the rapid increase in direct sales models. In many less developed markets in Asia, Africa and Latin America, screen manufacturers such as Samsung, TCL, and others aggressively push turnkey packages directly to customers. The same applies to CCTV vendors like Hikvision and Dahua, as well as IT hardware giants including Lenovo, Huawei, HP, and Dell.

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For SMBs and increasingly for enterprise customers, these bundles reduce complexity: display, player, CMS, and sometimes services – sourced from one vendor, with one contract. Similar trends can be seen in unified communications, conference rooms, and interactive whiteboards, where a small number of global brands and many regional players dominate. Often, these are Western-sounding brands backed by Chinese manufacturers – such as CVTE with Maxhub – or local brands created by distributors and integrators.

Telcos as DS powerhouses

In many regions outside Europe and North America, telecommunications providers play a central role in the digital signage market – especially among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Telcos typically maintain the strongest customer relationships in these segments, built on decades of supplying fixed-line, mobile, and internet services. Adding TV, digital signage, and even DooH solutions to their SMB portfolios is a logical next step.

Unlike traditional ProAV integrators, telcos are already highly experienced in financing models and managed services. Subscription pricing, full Opex allocation, device bundling, and long-term service contracts are standard practice. Many of these companies are former state monopolies, combining nationwide service infrastructures with strong balance sheets – giving them a structural advantage when scaling signage-as-a-service offerings.

To increase market reach, suppliers operate with multi-brand strategies, using secondary and tertiary brands and distributor partnerships to address the long tail of demand. The result: highly standardized, competitively priced signage solutions that bypass the traditional integration layer.

Hospitality and POS-driven signage

In hospitality and QSR, digital signage has become an extension of the POS ecosystem. Menu boards and order kiosks are sold as part of broader POS and hospitality management platforms. Control often sits directly within the POS interface, not a standalone CMS, and screens are bundled into monthly subscription fees.

Here, digital signage is fully absorbed into Opex-driven service models. The customer does not buy “a signage network”; they buy a functioning restaurant system. This model has proven extremely scalable and margin-stable – especially compared to project-based integration.

Office technology vendors

Another underestimated channel is the office technology sector. Vendors such as Ricoh, Toshiba, and others have quietly built sizeable digital signage businesses within corporate environments. Signage is offered as one solution among many – alongside printers, document management, and IT services.

Networks are often small, but margins are healthy, and deployments are globally widespread. For these vendors, signage is less about scale and more about cross-selling and customer retention.

The Amazon effect

At the lower end of the market, e-tailers like Amazon have become a significant force. From the Amazon Digital Signage Stick to off-the-shelf solutions, digital customer stoppers, and standard digital signage totems, signage is increasingly commoditized and purchased online.

This gray zone – where distributors, brands, and e-commerce platforms overlap – has gained substantial market share in some regions. While unsuitable for complex enterprise projects, it satisfies a growing demand for low-cost, low-friction deployments.

Printers and white labels

Digital printers have long viewed signage as a natural extension of poster printing. While success has been mixed, some players already deploy tens of thousands of touchpoints annually in specific markets.

More broadly, traditional ProAV and signage integrators are actively repositioning themselves. Instead of relying solely on branded displays and premium CMS platforms, many integrate white-label displays from manufacturers such as AUO Display Plus, BOE, or Vestel. These are marketed under the integrator’s own brand and combined with proprietary or customized CMS solutions.

This approach offers multiple advantages: branding control, reduced comparability in tenders, and the ability to shift margins flexibly between hardware, software, and services. It reflects a broader industry move toward differentiation not through technology alone, but through ownership of the solution stack.

Managed services change everything

The most profound shift lies in the move toward managed services. In traditional projects, customers selected, purchased, and operated their own hardware. Control – and risk – remained with the end user.

Managed services invert this logic. Hardware increasingly remains the property of the MSP, while customers buy access, uptime, and outcomes. As a result, trust in the service provider becomes more important than brand loyalty to any display manufacturer. The power shifts away from Samsung & Co. toward those who manage lifecycle, performance, and risk.

Beyond brands, toward roles

Outside the Western core markets, digital signage is not necessarily defined by vendors – it is defined by roles. Telcos, IT giants, POS providers, office technology vendors, e-commerce platforms, and MSPs all shape demand in different ways. The market is not consolidating around fewer brands, but around fewer points of accountability.

As managed services become the dominant model, the question is no longer which screen is installed – but who owns the relationship, the data, and the operational responsibility.