DooH: Big Happy, Veridooh Launch Verified CPM Model for US DooH

Advertisers can choose to pay only for digital out-of-home plays and impressions independently confirmed as valid, bringing a familiar digital advertising model to the medium.

New York-based adtech platform Big Happy has partnered with independent OoH verification provider Veridooh to introduce a verified cost-per-thousand impressions option for US DooH campaigns.

Big Happy says it is the first Veridooh partner to transact using independently verified campaign delivery data. Advertisers can continue buying campaigns on a standard CPM basis or select premium VCPM pricing, under which they pay only for plays and impressions verified as valid.

The model is designed to give DooH buyers accountability similar to that offered across digital and mobile advertising, where independent verification is more widely established.

“By partnering with Veridooh to launch a VCPM offering, we can give advertisers the option to pay only for valid, independently verified impressions,” Big Happy Chief Revenue Officer Gabby Stoller said. “That prevents wasted ad spend, maximizes ROI and helps DooH earn a bigger seat at the table.”

Independent data determines payment

Big Happy will also gain access to Veridooh’s programmatic DooH suite, including its Verification, Collaborate, Insights and Intelligence products. The tools provide an independent data layer across campaign planning, activation and measurement, allowing users to identify valid and invalid plays and make adjustments during and after campaigns.

Veridooh uses its proprietary SmartCreative technology to collect campaign data independently rather than relying on information supplied by media owners or their content management systems. Its platform tracks metrics including play counts, exposure time and creative execution. Veridooh says its technology provides more than 400 campaign delivery metrics.

“This is pioneering within the industry, as clients will now have the confidence that they will only pay for what is verified,” said Mo Moubayed, co-founder and co-CEO of Veridooh.

The VCPM option will be available across Big Happy’s US DooH campaigns.