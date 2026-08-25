Integrators Europe: AVI-SPL Establishes Benelux Operation

The new entity will provide customers in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg with local access to the integrator’s managed services and collaboration technology.

AVI-SPL has established a dedicated Benelux operation as the global systems integrator expands its presence across Europe.

Customers in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg will work through local teams backed by AVI-SPL’s wider international organization. Its portfolio will include collaboration technology, managed services and workplace experience offerings.

AVI-SPL sees the Benelux region as a growth market because of its concentration of multinational corporations, financial institutions, major international organizations and life sciences companies. The operation will help the company respond more directly to regional customers while maintaining consistent service for organizations with locations across Europe and elsewhere.

“Benelux is an important strategic market for AVI-SPL and a natural next step in our continued growth across Europe,” said CEO John Zettel. “Establishing a dedicated Benelux operation builds on our strong European presence and enhances our ability to help customers achieve their business objectives.”

Donkersloot named managing director

AVI-SPL has appointed Bart Donkersloot as managing director for Benelux.

Donkersloot previously served as Kinly’s managing director for the region. He also spent more than seven years at BIS Econocom, including as sales director for AV and IT, and was a member of the Econocom Group Extended Leadership Team.

AVI-SPL said the new entity provides a foundation for further regional growth while strengthening its relationships with customers, industry stakeholders, and partners.