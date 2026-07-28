UAE: DooH Bridges Debut in Dubai

While geopolitical tensions continue to affect tourism and the regional events business, the UAE's out-of-home sector remains firmly in growth mode. Media owners are investing in new premium inventory, upgrading legacy assets and expanding their presence along the country's busiest commuter corridors.

The latest example comes from Hypermedia, the DooH and retail media subsidiary of W Group Holding, which has partnered with major mall operator Majid Al Futtaim to deploy a new generation of large-format digital bridge structures at two of the UAE’s most important retail destinations: Mall of the Emirates in Dubai and City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah.

The project introduces landmark dual-sided digital bridge installations designed to capture traffic flowing in both directions. Together, the two locations create a high-frequency media corridor spanning Dubai and Sharjah, reaching commuters, residents and visitors travelling between some of the country’s busiest residential, retail and leisure destinations.

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At Mall of the Emirates two newly designed bridge structures will be installed across both carriageways of a major Sheikh Zayed Road approach. According to the company, the assets feature larger dimensions and a distinctive curved architecture intended to stand out from existing digital bridges along the corridor and create a stronger visual presence within Dubai’s increasingly competitive DooH landscape. The existing DooH bridges were limited in terms of height and total LED area – missing the impact possible with larger LED-Screens.

The second deployment extends the network into Sharjah. Located at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and University City Road, the structure serves one of the UAE’s fastest-growing residential and education districts. Positioned adjacent to City Centre Al Zahia, the screen is expected to capture daily commuter traffic moving between Dubai and Sharjah as well as audiences from surrounding residential communities and university campuses.

New DooH bridges in Dubai and Sharjah (Image: Hypermedia) New DooH bridges in Dubai and Sharjah (Image: Hypermedia)

invidis analysis

The UAE’s DooH market has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past few years. Roadside advertising concessions have increasingly been consolidated among a small group of major media owners, replacing a fragmented market structure where rights were often distributed across numerous operators. In many cases, smaller concessionaires struggled to generate the minimum revenues required under their contracts, limiting investment in network quality and innovation.

The ongoing consolidation is creating a more sustainable market environment, enabling operators to invest in premium inventory, large-format landmark assets and data-driven advertising solutions. The new digital bridge deployments by Hypermedia are the latest example of this trend, reflecting growing confidence in the long-term potential of the UAE’s premium DooH market.

With Dubai preparing to further strengthen its position as a global business, tourism and events destination, media owners are already investing ahead of future demand. The result is a new generation of high-impact digital assets designed to offer advertisers greater reach, improved visibility and iconic urban presence across some of the UAE’s busiest commuter routes.